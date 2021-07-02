• Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, has waded into the uproar generated by the Ejura killing

Popular Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, has added his voice to those condemning the military officers who opened fire at Ejura in the Ashanti Region recently.

Two persons were shot dead during alleged activism in that area following the death of one Kaaka.

Kaaka, according to various news reports, was killed for taking part in the #fixthecountry social media campaign that has been ongoing for some time now.

Majid Michel. Photo credit: @majidmichelmm/Instagram

In trying to calm the situation at Ejura, the military men allegedly opened fire on the crowd, killing two people instantly.

This is what Majid has decried, stressing that the military’s action is only a proof that it is better to raise little children than to repair broken men.

Majid’s post has triggered some reactions from fans.

April foinest, for instance, could not agree more with him:

april_foinest_bae: “Caption.”

Adepa also applauded him:

adepakarikari8: “Well said Bishop.”

Rashid also agreed fully with Majid:

rashid_awudu: “Bro Your Last Statement will be the solution to this Corrupt generation… We need to raise strong children.”

Vancos could not also agree more:

vancosmosofficial: “@majidmichelmm The Ejura.!! Fire dem.”

Meanwhile, Majid was in the news when fans observed that he is growing old.

The comments come after his latest photos showing grey hair surfaced on the internet.

Kaaka Killed

Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly know as Kaaka, was murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The 40-year-old father of six's death is connected with his work as an activist as part of the popular #fixthecountry campaign.

Sahada Hudu, the deceased's wife said he had received warnings regarding his activism from a person she knows.

However, her attempts to stop him from getting himself in danger proved futile as he continued with his advocacy, leading to his sad demise.

Meanwhile, DCOP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah of the Ghana Police Service has stated that evidence does not support the assertion that Kaaka was killed over activism.

Efia Odo arrested

In an earlier development, Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo, was arrested in connection with her involvement in the #fixthecountry campaign.

YEN.com.gh published the very video that got the actress and two of her colleagues arrested.

