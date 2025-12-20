Arne Slot has offered only a limited update on Liverpool’s January transfer plans despite links to Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo’s strong form: The Ghana winger has impressed at Bournemouth this season, continuing his rise after posting strong goal and assist numbers in back-to-back campaigns

High price tag: Bournemouth are reportedly demanding £75m for Semenyo, a valuation that could prove a major obstacle for Liverpool

Arne Slot has provided a telling update on Liverpool’s plans for the January transfer window amid growing links with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

The Reds splashed close to £450 million ($602m) on new signings over the summer but were unable to land Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

Liverpool are also believed to be monitoring Ghana international Semenyo, yet Slot stopped short of revealing whether the club could pursue a double swoop in the new year.

Despite shattering transfer records to secure high-profile arrivals such as Alexander Isak from Newcastle United and Florian Wirtz from Bayern Leverkusen for a combined £241m ($322m), Liverpool still failed in a late deadline-day attempt to prise Palace captain Guehi away from Selhurst Park.

Semenyo, meanwhile, has enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Bournemouth.

The versatile attacker has scored seven goals and supplied three assists in 16 appearances this season, building on last term’s impressive return of 13 goals and seven assists in 42 matches, according to Transfermarkt.

With his steady rise and growing reputation, Bournemouth are expected to drive a hard bargain.

The Sun reports that the Cherries have placed a £75 million valuation on the Black Stars No.9, a figure that could test Liverpool’s resolve should they decide to make a move.

Slot on Liverpool transfer plans

On Friday, former Feyenoord boss Slot insisted Liverpool, who have been without full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley for spells of the season, don't have "unlimited" funds and there is no guarantee they will splash the cash next month.

"The outside world wants to believe we have unlimited money but that is not true," he said.

"You insiders know – and you are the only ones because the outside world only talks about our spending – what we have brought in (money) to spend (referring to how Liverpool balanced out their big spend by bringing in more than £200m/$267m in player sales).

"That is the way we work over here. You then have to accept that in certain games during a season, you are short of a right full back. But we are still able to win. I fully believe in that way of working, by the way."

Semenyo linked with Liverpool move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported extensively on Liverpool’s growing interest in Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo, a development that has intensified amid the recent standoff between Mohamed Salah and manager Arne Slot, with speculation mounting that Salah could depart Anfield in January.

Semenyo’s name has even been mentioned as a potential successor to the Egyptian superstar, with Liverpool legend Michael Owen previously endorsing the Ghanaian international as a possible replacement.

