Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, the Opoku Ware School student who represented his school in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The three-time NSMQ contestant scored 8 As in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to @Thevokofficial on X, Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah gained admission to study Biomedical Engineering at KNUST.

In 2025, the former Opoku Ware School student was named the all-time NSMQ legend by the organisers of the contest.

In an interview with @Thevokofficial, the three-time NSMQ contestant said he wants to be remembered for his resilience and hard work.

“In the long run, I want to be known for more than just my academic success. I want to be known as a symbol of resilience, a symbol of never giving up on hard work.”

Netizens congratulate NSMQ star

Netizens congratulate NSMQ star

@redalf409 said:

"These kinds of brilliant brains should've been sponsored by the government to study in much more advanced world universities to be much more useful to the country in the future...Tech and Legon de3 some adwaman and some non serious peer pressure influence be plenty waa🤧🥱."

@DonzyOmega wrote:

"Why not medicine?"

@ihvtemadrid said:

"Do chemical engineering: don't focus on the cutoff point; choose a good program."

@Bigg_snow wrote:

"I figa say he go travel sef."

@_CarlMoney said:

"He should stop the biomedical engineering and pursue medicine. There are more opportunities in medicine than in biomedical engineering. UHAS is there for you. Bro, be wise, some courses are nice but offer nothing after finishing school."

@IHBGSDO wrote:

"Please, someone should advise him not to accept it. There are better options."

@thenanaosei1 said:

"Congrats, champ."

@sackey_james6 wrote:

"Real recognises real!! Congratulations to him."

@ntudacaptain said:

"If not KNUST, where else🤷?"

@IngSocrates1 wrote:

"Biomed be good…I thought he was going outside o."

