A Ghanaian man in the British Army, known on TikTok as Strabo Quame but privately as Terry Kwame Obeng, recently told an interesting story.

He explained how he joined the British Army with his dreadlocks, without paying anything, after he had a bad experience trying to join Ghana’s security services

Terry said that between 2018 and 2019, he tried to join the Ghana Prison Service and the Ghana National Fire Service.

Many security agencies were recruiting then, like the Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces. He wasn't interested in the Ghana police service or the Ghana army.

Strabo Quame wanted to join the Fire Service most, and the Prison Service was his second choice.

“Those two were the easiest options for me, but I was not attracted to them,” he explained. “My first choice was the Fire Service. If that failed, then I wanted the Prison Service.”

Strabo Quame bought forms to apply for the Fire Service, but they never called him. The Prison Service invited him for a screening in Cape Coast Nkaful Prisons.

Terry never got called to training camp

Strabo Quame passed all the tests, including checks for tattoos, and also passed the written exams. Even though he did well, he waited for months but never got a call for training.

He was both curious and confused. He got in touch with someone he had met during the assessment and was broken to find out that training had already started.

He looked into it and learned that someone had used his name, Terry Kwame Obeng, to attend the training camp in his place.

As a result, he missed the opportunity to join the service, despite being qualified.

A Facebook friend changed his life

Years later, his life changed because of social media. He got a friend request on Facebook from a Ghanaian man in the British Army.

They became close friends, and when the soldier came back to Ghana for his father’s funeral, they finally met.

During their meeting, he learned that the British Army was recruiting and was encouraged to apply.

With help from his friend and another person named Danny, his application was processed.

He sent in all the needed papers and was later invited to the UK for assessment. At the time, he said he had money problems and was being harassed by loan companies.

His father helped him by giving him 4 plots of land to sell so he could pay for his visa application.

“I was in serious debt and being chased by loan companies,” he said. “When my visa came out, I cried. The success I was chasing came from a completely different direction.”

Terry Kwame Obeng joined the British Army

When he got to the UK, the British Army took care of his housing, meals, travel, tests, and training. He passed his tests and got accepted on that same day.

Since then, he's done some cool stuff, like help out during King Charles’ coronation, win medals, and get interviewed by big news places like the BBC, Sky News, and the Daily Mail.

Looking back, Terry Kwame Obeng wondered why his dreadlocks and tattoos would have stopped him from joining the army in Ghana.

The British Army let him in without any bribes, forms, or hard rules. He said that joining the Ghana Army might have cost him about GH₵50,000 to GH₵60,000 under the table.

Terry Kwame Obeng thinks this is something that really needs to be fixed.

