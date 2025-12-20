Many football stars choose to forgo tattoos for a variety of reasons, including religious beliefs, personal preference, or health considerations

Some players avoid tattoos to maintain the ability to donate blood regularly, while others are guided by their faith

Others still remain tattoo-free for entirely different personal or professional reasons, showing that each decision is unique

In today’s game, footballers earn wages that are almost unimaginable, with the world’s top stars making over £200,000 a week.

This kind of income allows them to indulge in nearly anything they desire, from luxury cars to lavish homes, a level of wealth far beyond what the average person experiences.

Ronaldo, Salah and 7 Famous Footballers Who Don't Have Tattoos

Source: Getty Images

Many players also choose to get tattoos, either for symbolic reasons or simply for aesthetic appeal.

Legends like Lionel Messi and Neymar, two of the greatest players ever, are covered in tattoos. Yet, some footballers remain steadfast in their decision to avoid them entirely.

This commitment is admirable and highlights that not all footballers are the same. Whether motivated by faith, a desire to donate blood, or personal preference, several global stars have chosen to stay tattoo-free.

YEN.com.gh highlights seven of the most famous players who have made this choice, including Portugal’s greatest ever.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo has never had a tattoo, a choice linked to his commitment to regularly donating blood. “I don’t have tattoos so that I can donate blood more often,” he explained in a 2012 interview.

Most of Ronaldo’s career was spent in Spain and England, where the waiting period between getting a tattoo and donating blood is four months to prevent infection, which influenced his decision to avoid them.

He began donating in 2011 when Portugal teammate Carlos Martins’ son needed blood and bone marrow.

Ronaldo told Spanish radio Cadena Cope:

“Carlos told us about the problem with his son and we, the players, showed great unity to help him and his son because it was a very complicated situation.”

Mohamed Salah

Like Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah has chosen to remain tattoo-free.

The Egyptian forward has enjoyed a stellar career, becoming one of the Premier League’s all-time greats.

Salah avoids tattoos due to his faith — as a practicing Muslim, they are forbidden.

“I don't have tattoos, I don't change hairstyles, I don't know how to dance. I just want to play football,” Salah has said, highlighting his focus on the game rather than appearances.

Sadio Mané

Sadio Mané, formerly part of one of the most formidable attacking trios in football history alongside Salah, also opts not to have tattoos.

The Senegalese forward enjoyed a remarkable career at Southampton and Liverpool, winning multiple trophies and establishing himself as one of Liverpool’s all-time greats.

His decision aligns with his Islamic faith, and his professionalism helped raise awareness of the religion in Merseyside. Mané now plays for Al-Nassr, though the length of his playing career remains uncertain.

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé also has no tattoos. At just 25, the French superstar has already cemented his status as one of the country’s all-time greats.

While he dazzles on the pitch, Mbappé’s off-field life remains relatively low-key. Practicing Christianity, he has chosen to avoid tattoos, a decision that may or may not change as his career progresses.

Robert Lewandowski

Polish legend Robert Lewandowski, currently with Barcelona after an illustrious career at Bayern Munich, has also stayed tattoo-free.

Known for his humility and work ethic despite his prolific goal-scoring ability, Lewandowski avoids ostentation.

Former manager Xavi said of him:

“That's how Robert is, insatiable, the way he trains, the way he helps the team, his humility, his work-rate. I can't praise him enough.”

This mindset likely influenced his decision to steer clear of tattoos.

N’Golo Kanté

N’Golo Kanté, one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, has similarly never had a tattoo.

From Leicester City’s miraculous 2016 Premier League win to Chelsea and now Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, Kanté has earned widespread admiration for his humility.

Known for his modest lifestyle — attending community events like watching Match of the Day at a local mosque and avoiding flashy possessions — his religious beliefs have also kept him tattoo-free.

Rodri

Rodri, regarded as one of the world’s top midfielders, has won nearly everything with Manchester City and Spain, including the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Known for his physicality, intelligence, and consistency, he has maintained a humble approach both on and off the field.

Pep Guardiola commented in 2019:

“He doesn't have tattoos or earrings. His hair, he looks like a holding midfielder! A holding midfielder must be like this, think about the rest [of the team].”

Rodri’s simplicity and discipline extend to his choice to remain without tattoos.

Source: YEN.com.gh