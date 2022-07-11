President Nana Akufo-Addo is pushing for a continental lender of last resort tailored for African economies

The president said during global economic crisis, African countries face the harshest consequences although they contribute very little to them

He also wants African countries to work towards influencing the decisions taken in continental forums during crisis

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged African countries to work together towards a continental financial system that supports states during global economic crises.

The president said African economies often suffer the toughest consequences during global downturns though they contribute the least to the causes of these problems.

Speaking at the Boma of Africa, a series of insightful conventions to drive the African integration agenda, Akufo-Addo said Africa needs to invest more in instruments for financial crisis management.

The 2022 edition of the continental event focused on Africa’s eHealth Backbone erected by the AU and its strategic partners in the wake of COVID-19 to fortify Africa against future disease outbreaks.

Nana Akufo-Addo, speaking in his capacity as the African Union Champion of Financial Institutions, observed that the continent alone could not achieve the full impact of a global economic crisis.

“Global cooperation will remain at the base of any strategy for addressing crises of such nature,” he said.

The president also called for Africa to collaborate with a united front to influence the decisions taken in continental forums on crisis resolution.

