Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted taking a stroll with their arms wrapped around each other

The two appeared in deep conversations without a care in the world about what was going on around them

The actor was dressed in a white hoodie and brown khakis while the singer donned a long beige sweatshirt and baggy pants

Singer Jennifer Lopez and movie star Ben Affleck are madly in love, and they want the whole world to see how amazing their love is.

The two were spotted taking a stroll on Saturday, July 3, with their arms wrapped around each other.

According to Page Six, the couple walked around Long Island in the Hamptons as they enjoyed their quality time away from the kids.

Ben and Lopez were in a deep conversation as the singer appeared to be communicating something significant and at times holding her man's belly.

The 48-year-old actor was dressed in a white hoodie and brown khakis while Lopez donned a long beige sweatshirt and baggy pants of the same colour.

Both were spotting some nice sneakers, all in white.

This came a day after they spent a lovely day with their kids at the Universal Studios in Hollywood on Friday.

Ben and Lopez Waterfront house

The couple recently set tongues wagging after they were spotted in an upmarket Miami Waterfront house.

The two, who reunited after the singer parted ways with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, were pictured at the KSh1.9 billion mansion.

Mirror reported that the house occupied by the former couple who dated for two years till their separation in 2004 has more than 10 bedrooms.

The pad also boasts of a Jacuzzi, spa and a beautiful swimming pool.

The house, which was renovated in 2015, has ample parking, a dock with a boat, a gym and an office.

