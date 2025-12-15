The last video shared by popular Ghanaian TikToker Columbia 1k before his passing has gone viral on social media after his death

Columbia 1k, whose real name is Godwin Nettey, reportedly passed away after a vehicle crashed into his white Honda Accord in East Legon on December 11, 2025

The TikToker's emotional last video, posted hours before his death, stirred grief-filled reactions among Ghanaians on social media

The last video shared by the late Ghanaian TikToker, Columbia 1k, before his passing has reemerged on social media, stirring sorrow among his fans.

The popular social media personality, known in private life as Godwin Nettey, reportedly died in a tragic car accident in East Legon on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

According to reports, the car accident occurred when an overspeeding vehicle crashed into Columbia 1k's white Honda Accord at an intersection in the plush Accra Suburb.

The accident left his car mangled beyond repair, and he reportedly died at the scene.

A close friend of the deceased, Junior Tee, shared the news of his demise on social media on December 12.

"Goodbye, my brother, as I watch the horizon and dream of seeing you again.😭🤧😭😭," he wrote.

Columbia 1k gained fame across multiple social media platforms due to his flashy lifestyle.

The TikTok video announcing the death of Columbia 1k is below.

Columbia 1k’s last video evokes sorrow

After his death, the last video shared by Columbia 1k hours before his death has gone viral and evoked sorrow among fans.

The video, shared in the early hours of December 11, showed the social media personality at the gym.

He was spotted intently training with rapper Gunna’s ‘Still Prevail’ playing in the background.

Columbia 1k appeared determined as he took several shots in his video, lifting weights, and undergoing other exercises to stay in shape.

The video of the TikToker’s final moments at the gym has gone viral following his death, amassing over 260,000 views, 12,000 likes, and more than 300 comments.

Below is the last TikTok video shared by Columbia 1k before his death.

Reactions to Columbia 1k’s last video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the final video shared by Columbia 1k before his death in a car accident.

B🥵l🙈a💞c🌹k Q♥️u🧸e🎀e😍n🔐 said:

"Aww, Columbia, why this sudden death 😭😭?"

🎀𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓼 𝓡𝓲𝓻𝓲𝓲🧚🏻‍♀️🫧 wrote:

"I saw a video of him after the accident lying down in pain, yet people did not help him but were rather asking for his password to unlock his phone 💔! We are our own enemies… RIP champ🕊️."

😵 said:

"Just after he passed away, he’s appearing on my fyp.. so sad, stranger. RIP due to someone’s recklessness 🤦🏽‍♂️."

Disloyalty🙂‍↔️ wrote:

"He won’t reply to the RIP y’all are sending 💔."

TikToker dies after attending sister’s wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that UK-based Ghanaian TikToker, Alice Serwaa, passed away in an accident after attending her sister’s wedding.

Alice reportedly returned to Ghana to surprise her sister at her wedding in Agona, but tragically died while returning to Accra for a flight back to the UK.

