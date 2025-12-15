Popular Sikka FM presenter Kwame Mario shared his firsthand account of what he saw in Daddy Lumba’s coffin during the filing past

Kwame Mario said visitors were warned while they approached the coffin, which sat under a decorated tent, and the body was partially visible

He stated that it's reasonable if some doubted it was Daddy Lumba, though those who speculated had seen a preview of the funeral arrangements

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, the highlife legend widely known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away on July 26, 2025, was laid to rest on December 13, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Radio presenter shares what he saw in Lumba’s coffin. Image credit: Kwame Mario, Abrewanana TV

Source: TikTok

Kwame Mario, a well-known host at Sikka FM, has shared his personal experience observing Daddy Lumba's burial rite.

Kwame shared some insight into how authorities arranged for the much-anticipated funeral and provided security for all attendees, as there were hundreds of fans who attended to have a look at Daddy Lumba for the last.

Kwame Mario reported that people who wished to show their respect for the late artist were lined up outside, and the area around where Daddy Lumba was placed to rest was gated off with barricades.

Kwame said that all guests were told by security staff that they could not use their phones to take pictures or film videos while they approached the coffin.

Under a decorated tent filled with floral arrangements and ceremonial artifice to highlight the status and legacy of the deceased musician was the coffin of Daddy Lumba.

Kwame Mario shared what he saw inside

According to Kwame Mario, when looking into the coffin, one could see the body, but because of the lace netting over the face, it was hard to tell if it was indeed Daddy Lumba.

Although the face was covered by a lace net, it was easy to see that the musician was wearing a cream coloured suit in the coffin.

He also stated that many people will still argue that the deceased in the coffin is not Daddy Lumba.

Some of these same people had been given a preview of how the funeral events would be set up before they attended.

By doing so, he stated, it helped eliminate confusion and provided a clear expectation for visitors to know what to expect during the lying in state.

Overall, his account emphasises the careful planning and security considerations that went into the funeral.

Watch the TikTok video of Kwame Mario below:

The arrangement ensured that fans could honour Daddy Lumba while maintaining the dignity and privacy of the late musician, reflecting the respect and reverence he commanded throughout his life and career.

Daddy Lumba's family shares the reason for the late musician's face being covered while lying in state on December 13, 2025. Image credit: Abrewanana TV

Source: TikTok

Daddy Lumba’s sister explained face covering reasons

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba was laid to rest at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where his face was partially covered while lying in state.

His sister, Faustina Fosu, confirmed that it was the late musician who was lying in state and personally saw him behind the scenes before the burial

She also explained why Daddy Lumba's face was covered during the ceremony, clarifying the family’s decision and addressing the public criticism

Source: YEN.com.gh