Callum Hudson-Odoi considered switching his allegiance to Ghana ahead of the country’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup, award-winning musician King Promise has revealed

The reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year disclosed that he has been actively trying to persuade both Hudson-Odoi and Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah to commit their futures to the Black Stars

His comments have sparked mixed reactions among fans, with opinions divided over the possible inclusion of Hudson-Odoi, Nketiah and other dual-national players in Ghana’s squad for next year’s global showpiece

English-born winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had quietly considered switching allegiance to Ghana well before the Black Stars secured their spot at the 2026 World Cup, according to popular Ghanaian musician King Promise.

The revelation came during an interview on the popular YouTube sports show Prrr, where the Terminator hitmaker shared insights into his close friendship with the Nottingham Forest star.

Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to play for Ghana, according to his close friend King Promise. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty.

Hudson-Odoi wanted Ghana switch before 2026 WC

King Promise disclosed that Hudson-Odoi showed genuine interest in representing Ghana, a move he had discussed with the player long before the recent qualification success.

“Honestly, Callum will love to play for Ghana, and this was even before the qualification for the World Cup. We’ve had that conversation,” the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year revealed.

The singer also mentioned his efforts to encourage several England-based Ghanaian talents, including Eddie Nketiah, to commit to the Black Stars.

“All my boys who play in England I’ve asked them to play for Ghana. I have been trying, and I have been telling Eddie Nketiah to play. Eddie loves Ghana. He would actually love to play. I don’t know what the issues have been, but he would love to play,” he added.

Both Hudson-Odoi and Nketiah are eligible to play for Ghana through their parents and have been considering the switch for some time.

Nketiah, currently in fine form for Crystal Palace with consecutive goals, has openly expressed his readiness to represent Ghana despite earlier turning down offers from the Ghana Football Association.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Hudson-Odoi, aged 25, is working behind the scenes to complete the paperwork necessary to make his international debut for the Black Stars.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and King Promise share a close relationship. Photo credit: @IamKingPromise/X.

Fans react to King Promise's revelations

Although Odoi and Nketiah's talents are unquestioned, opinions among Ghanaian supporters remain divided.

Some fans remain sceptical due to past snubs by these players, while others believe adding such skilled attackers would strengthen Otto Addo’s star-studded lineup, which already includes Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo.

On social media, voices reflect the split.

@Cason_macson argued,

“Forget Odoi. Prince Amoako of Nordsjælland is better than him. Odoi got form last season and said if he keeps going, England can call him. Make he kmt.”

However, @beezy_show89886 took a more inclusive stance:

“Abeg they should call everyone. Everyone who have the ability and the quality to play and push us forward who’s a Ghanaian. We should call him.”

Currently, Hudson-Odoi has three senior caps for England, and Nketiah has one. Both remain eligible to switch under FIFA rules.

The GFA is actively scouting for dual nationals to boost the squad ahead of next year’s global tournament.

Talented English player eyes Ghana switch

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that talented English midfielder Darko Gyabi is contemplating a switch to the Black Stars after featuring for England at multiple youth levels.

The Hull City standout continues to take pride in his Ghanaian roots while focusing on making an impact in the English Championship.

