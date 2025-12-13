A young lady who gained admission to the University of Ghana is trending on social media

This followed an interview she granted in which she opened up about the programme she was offered

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the University of Ghana admission process

A Senior High School graduate, Vicentia, has opened up about her admission to the University of Ghana.

This comes after she visited the Admissions Assistance Desk at the University of Ghana Stadium to resolve an issue related to her admission.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the applicant stated in an interview that she selected Human Resource Management as her first choice, but visited the Admissions Assistance Desk after she was offered her third-choice programme, which was Sociology and Music.

Quizzed by the interviewer on her views about the admissions process so far, the young lady responded that it had been smooth.

“Actually, I came here expecting the place to be crowded, but due to how organised and helpful they are, everything is going smoothly as well.”

She added that her decision to choose the University of Ghana was premised on her desire to study at one of the best universities in West Africa.

UG sets up Admissions Assistance Desk

The University of Ghana explained that the admissions desk would be located at the University of Ghana Stadium, operating from Tuesday, December 9, 2025, to Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

The statement noted that the desk would address issues centred on guidance regarding admission processes, enquiries, and related support services. It concluded by urging newly admitted students and applicants to visit the desk to resolve their concerns.

At the time of writing the report, the video had garnered over 5,000 likes and 20 comments. It was captioned:

“Applicants share their experiences with the UG admissions process and also why they chose the University of Ghana.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the University of Ghana admission

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the admissions process at the University of Ghana.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“I would like to say kudos to the University of Ghana for coming up with this idea to ensure applicants with issues can get their grievances addressed and hopefully be enrolled. Very innovative.”

MUH 🇯🇲 added:

“Please, I am far from Accra, but I have not yet gained admission. Can I also come?”

Crypto Currency asked:

“Please, when are they doing it on campus?”

Itz_krissy asked:

“Can you still go there if you haven't gained admission yet?”

Lady offered admission into University of Ghana

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young Ghanaian lady celebrated after gaining admission to study at the University of Ghana.

The user, known on TikTok as @_nyamekye.ee, posted a short clip stating that UG had offered her admission to study a Bachelor of Science in Administration.

The video showed the lady enjoying moments with friends in celebration, and later captured her paying her fees ahead of the commencement of her university education.

