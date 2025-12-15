The University of Ghana has begun undergraduate course registration early for the 2025/26 academic year

The first-year students and continuing students have been given different dates for their bed allocations

New students must complete orientation and medical exams before matriculation in February 2026

The University of Ghana has started course registration for undergraduate students entering the First Semester of the 2025/26 academic year.

The registration began on December 15, 2025, instead of a previously communicated date.

In a notice, the university encouraged students to take advantage of the earlier start to secure their preferred courses and complete their registration without delay.

While the start date has been revised, the registration deadlines remain unchanged for all student categories.

Students are advised to consult the university’s academic calendar available online for further details.

When is the University of Ghana bed allocation?

The University of Ghana has also shared the tentative dates for random bed allocation for regular students.

For those continuing, the allocation would be on December 29, 2026, while freshers will have their beds allocated on January 12, 2026.

The university emphasised that timely sign-up is essential for students wishing to participate in the random bed allocation process.

How to check University of Ghana admissions

The University of Ghana released the undergraduate admissions list for the 2025/2026 academic year.

All applicants are encouraged to check their admission status via the University’s admission portal.

Applicants who require assistance have been directed to the Academic Affairs Directorate Admission Desk located at the UG Stadium for support.

Reporting to the University of Ghana campus

New students are to report to the university from Sunday, January 18, 2026, to Tuesday, January 20, 2026, with teaching scheduled to commence on Monday, January 26, 2026.

They would be required to participate in a compulsory orientation programme from Wednesday, January 21, to Friday, January 23, 2026.

Matriculation is scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, with students required to sign the online matriculation form to confirm their studentship before the ceremony.

As part of their admission, students must also undergo a medical examination.

In cases where a newly admitted student opts to withdraw from the university before Friday, February 6, 2026, the university shall refund the fees, less 30% of the total amount payable, which will be retained as administrative charges.

