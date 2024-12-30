Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has introduced the latest designer bags that every woman should own in 2025

Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, has gone viral with her beautiful vacation photos on Instagram.

The outspoken social media commentator has travelled to the United States of America to spend the last days of 2024 with her gorgeous mothers and sister.

Efia Odo was photographed in a stylish turtle wool jumper and black leggings and modelled in green ankle-length boots.

Efia Odo looks gorgeous in a stylish three-piece outfit in the US. Photo credit: @efia_odo.

Source: Instagram

The style influencer styled her look with an expensive Nicole faux fur coat while showing off her Fendi baguette bag to complete her look.

Efia Odo looked splendid in a long-coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup for her trending photoshoot.

Efia Odo rocks a pricey faux fur

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's glamorous look. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

legallymel stated:

"A fly girl at that 😍🔥👏."

Girlgang.goodies_ stated:

"Prettiest 💗."

Rhodamontana stated:

"Forever that gworl ❤️❤️."

mzz_dina stated:

"Still serving since the HS days boo 😍."

richtag stated:

"Yesu Maame much love ❤️."

iktsch stated:

"PERIOD."

lxve.l stated:

"cous😘😘😻😻😻."

adoreappreciateabby stated:

"Love 😍."

andybrymz stated:

"Magnetic Attraction. A lady with class😍❤️".

arttemie_fashionlooks stated:

"No, just a beautiful girl😍."

efiaodo_daily stated:

"Only YOU KNOW HOW TO SERVE THE INTERNET !!!!❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏."

kingfila_3860 stated:

"Servant of God ❤️🙌."

Check out the photos below:

Efia Odo looks rocks a black dress

Ghanaian fashion influencer Efia Odo stepped out in a black long-sleeve outfit and black stilettos styled with a black Yves Saint Laurent bag.

She looked terrific in a side-parted long coloured hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Efia Odo lists her red flags in men

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about actress Efia Odo who talked about the men she wouldn't date on a podcast show.

Among other things, she said in the podcast preview that she got the ick from males who lived in Tema or with their mothers.

Her remarks sparked a discussion on social media, with many individuals sharing their opinions about her warning signs in males.

Source: YEN.com.gh