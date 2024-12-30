A video of a reunion between a Ghanaian father and her mixed-race daughter has ignited emotions on social media

The man gave up his daughter for adoption when she was a baby and could not hide his tears after they met again

Netizens who saw the video expressed their views, saying they were touched by the man and his daughter's reunion

A Ghanaian man living in the UK has reunited with his mixed-race daughter, whom he gave up for adoption years ago.

Kwasi, who was 25 years old at the time, explained that he had given up his child for adoption when she was a baby.

In a video, he noted that there were various reasons why he gave out his daughter for adoption.

He explained that at the time, people who resided where he lived were very strict on moral issues and were likely not to accept a child born of wedlock. He also feared the situation was going to be worse since he was a black man.

Additionally, he had a lot of ambitions and goals he wanted to achieve, which were likely to interfere with his taking care of his daughter, hence his decision to give her up for adoption.

Despite this, he searched for her in the years to follow and finally succeeded.

Both father and daughter could hide their emotions in a video as they met for the first time since she was adopted.

He said he felt fulfilled about the reunion since that was one of his greatest wishes in life.

The young lady, Ruth, was equally delighted to have met her father. She cried while conversing about how she felt reuniting with her dad.

She also indicated that she had longed to meet her dad and had taken steps to meet him after many years, but to no avail.

Watch the video below:

Netizens touched by man and daughter's reunion

Netizens who saw the video about the man and his daughter were touched. They expressed their views in the comments section of the post.

@mensurohwee wrote:

"Wow. The resemblance is crazy."

@Franks_joshuaA wrote:

"I literally cried watching this."

@A_RWAC wrote:

"Why am I freaking crying with water in my nose, mannnnnn. I’ve not cried in like forever. She’s the man’s carbon copy."

@mehlulisizwe wrote:

"They look alike."

@Khay_fl wrote:

"As I went through the comments now I have seen no woman comment yet ei this gender get heart of stone."

@kwam_osei

"There are a lot of these great stories of family searches in the western world. And I profound statement “the children are not responsible “ Very happy for Ruth and Kwesi."

@Nacee67_Yaw wrote:

"Wow, I can see how fulfilled both of them are. This is lovely."

