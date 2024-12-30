Barcelona’s board has reportedly identified Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as a key target for the summer of 2025.

Despite struggling with injuries in previous seasons, Partey has enjoyed a strong 2023/24 campaign, showcasing consistent fitness and emerging as one of Arsenal’s standout players this term.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club is closely monitoring the Ghanaian international as part of their long-term transfer strategy.

Hansi Flick's side are reportedly in the market for midfield reinforcements ahead of next season.

With uncertainty surrounding Frenkie de Jong’s future due to an unresolved contract standoff, Deco and his team have started identifying potential replacements for the Dutch star.

One name gaining traction in recent weeks is Arsenal’s Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian international is set to become a free agent next summer when his current deal with the Gunners expires.

‘Former Atlético player from 2015 to 2020, Deco has valued him for a long time and is aware of his situation, although Arsenal is bidding strongly to retain him.’

Source: YEN.com.gh