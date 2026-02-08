OSP Commences Investigation into Alleged Vote-Buying in NDC and NPP Primaries

The OSP has launched a probe into alleged vote buying during the NPP's flagbearer race and NDC's parliamentary primary in Ayawaso East

The investigations WILL cover incidents from the NPP presidential primary and the NDC parliamentary primary

One NDC candidate, Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, allegedly incited an attack on an OSP officer during an investigation

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has launched investigations into alleged vote-buying and corruption during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East constituency.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 8, 2026, the OSP announced that the probe will examine claims of vote-buying and the sources of funding for the alleged corrupt acts during the NPP presidential primary held on January 31, 2026.

The anti-graft agency also disclosed that it has begun real-time investigations into similar allegations stemming from the NDC parliamentary primary in Ayawaso East on February 7, 2026.

“The investigations focus on allegations of vote buying, vote selling, and the sources of funding of the alleged corrupt acts,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, one of the aspirants in the NDC Ayawaso East parliamentary primary, allegedly incited individuals to physically attack an officer of the OSP who was serving an investigative directive related to the vote-buying and selling incident.

"During the conduct of the NDC parliamentary primaries at the Ayawaso East constituency on February 7, 2026, one of the candidates, Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, allegedly incited thugs to physically attack an officer of the OSP, who was serving an investigative directive on him in relation to vote buying and vote selling," the OSP said.

"Consequently, the OSP has opened further investigation into the assault of an authorised officer of the OSP in the performance of his functions in relation to Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed," it added.

According to the OSP, the law prohibits corrupt acts in relation to public elections, adding that it is a serious offence under the Constitution of Ghana.

"The OSP reminds the public that the law prohibits corrupt acts in relation to public elections. It is a serious offence to engage in vote buying, vote selling, intimidation, threats of violence, and acts of violence in relation to elections," it further stated.

NDC probes Ayawaso East vote-buying allegation

Meanwhile, the NDC has formed a three-member committee to investigate vote-buying allegations during the Ayawaso East parliamentary primary.

The probe follows claims that Baba Jamal, now the party’s by-election candidate, distributed 32-inch TV sets to delegates.

Even before the NDC investigations begins, President Mahama has recalled Baba Jamal from his role as High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Baba Jamal wins NDC Ayawaso East primary

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC held its Ayawaso East Parliamentary Primary on Saturday, February 7, 2026

Baba Jamal, Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, won to represent the party in the by-election.

The provisional results showed that Baba Jamal won with 431 votes, followed by Hajia Amina Adam and Mohammed Ramne, who got 399 votes and 88 votes respectively.

Dr Yakubu Azimdow and Najib Sani polled 45 and 1 votes, respectively.

