Who is Shemar Moore's wife? Does the actor have a child?

Shemar Moore is not a new name in the American entertainment industry. He is one of the most talented Hollywood actors. With the fame, Shemar Moore's wife has always been a person of interest to many people.

Shemar Moore rose to fame for starring as Malcolm Winters in the highly acclaimed show, The Young and the Restless from 1994 to 2005. He played the role so well that he earned a Daytime Emmy Award. He has also starred in Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T, among others. Do you know the woman behind his success?

Shemar Moore's profile summary

Full name: Shemar Franklin Moore

Shemar Franklin Moore Nickname : Shemar Moore

: Shemar Moore Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 20th April 1970

: 20th April 1970 Birth sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Oakland, California, U.S.

: Oakland, California, U.S. Age: 51 years old (as of 2021)

51 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : Multi-racial

: Multi-racial Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Weight: 88 kg

88 kg Height: 6 feet 1 inch

6 feet 1 inch Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Father: Marilyn Wilson

Marilyn Wilson Mother : Sherrod Moore

: Sherrod Moore Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-spouse: Santa Lathan

Santa Lathan Children : None

: None Education: Gunn High School, Santa Clara University

Gunn High School, Santa Clara University Profession: Actor, model

Actor, model Net worth: $22 million

Who is Shemar Moore ideal woman?

Even as the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, he knows the ideal woman for him. He has carefully thought about the qualities he would like in his future spouse, as seen in his description of that woman in various interviews. His description of an ideal woman include:

Nice eyes.

Nice mouth.

One who can also be a bit of a goofball.

One with ambition.

Some sense.

Some junk in the trunk.

In another interview with ET Canada, in 2018, he expanded further on the description by stating the following:

For me and a woman in my life, there's got to be a lot of trust, and she has to trust me, and I have to make sure she knows that I got her back.

Shemar Moore's wife

Sanaa Lathan attends the screening of "The Twilight Zone" during the 2019 Split Screens TV Festival. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: UGC

Was Shemar Moore married to Sanaa Lathan? Yes. Initially, the actor was the husband of a Sanaa. She is a talented American actress. She was born on 19th September 1971 in New York City in the United States. How old is Shemar Moore's wife? She is 50 years old as of 2021.

The couple started dating in February 1985. They dated for four years and got engaged for eight months before exchanging their wedding vows.

The celebrity duo walked down the aisle on 11th May 1990. They stayed together for six years before their separation on 10th October 1990. Shemar Moore marriage to her came to an end on 15th July 1996. Does Shemar Moore have kids? There is no mention of Shemar Moore's children from the union.

Does the actor have a child?

The Young and the Restless star do not have any kids yet. Shemar Moore's wife and baby details have been the subject of discussion among many. However, while Shemar Moore's ex-wife details are known, his baby's are not.

However, he has stated time and again his interest and great desire to have kids someday. While responding to a question about his relationship status in one of his interviews in 2017, here is what he had to say in regards to having children.

When I have kids, I think it’ll bring out the kid in me again… I want to have my ride or die — I want all of that.

In yet another interview, the model reiterated his desire to settle down at some point in his life.

I want to be a family man. I want to be a father; I want to have a partner in crime, a woman to share [my life] with. I want to continue to evolve; I want to continue to take the next step in my life.

Shemar Moore's family, which consists of five children, Shenon, Romeo, Kosheno, Sheburra and the actor, is also a considerable part of his inspiration to have children.

Shemar Moore's spouse and dating history

Who is Shemar Moore married to now? The actor is not married to anyone at the moment. However, he has dated several celebrity women in his life, with his most recent ex-girlfriend being Quantico's star Anabelle Costa.

He has also been linked with Toni Braxton, Halle Berry, and U.S. soccer player Shawna Gordon. Here is his dating history:

Shemar and Anabelle Costa

The actor was in a relationship with Anabelle Costa. She is a Cuban-born actress currently based in Hollywood. Costa is famously known for acing the role of Annabella in the HBO TV series, Ballers. She also played the role of Natalie Vasquez in the ABC TV series Quantico.

When the actor saw the actress, he was so smitten that he offered a reward to the person who brought Costa's email address to him. He emailed her and afterwards they linked up. Even though they liked each other so much, they opted to take things slow.

In an interview on the Steve Harvey Show, the actor revealed the following about his girlfriend's opinion on their relationship:

Whatever the attraction is, the interest is there, but let’s work on being friends… Let’s get to know each other. Let’s vibe it out, let’s not speed through it because you are cute, I am cute.

The duo made their first red carpet debut during the 2018 Grammy Awards. They stayed together for a while before eventually breaking up. The Justice League: Throne of Atlantis star stated that his appearance with Costa helped dispel the allegations that he was gay.

You're tired of seeing mama and me on the red carpet. [Tabloids say], We’re going to call him gay until he brings a pretty girl. To prove I can do it, I wrote an email and [Anabelle] hit me back, and we got your attention on the red carpet.

Shemar and Shawna Gordon

Actor Shemar Moore (R) and professional soccer player Shawna Gordon (L) attend the 46th Annual NAACP in Pasadena, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The actor confirmed in January 2015 that he was in a relationship with Shawna Gordon. She is a super-talented American soccer player who plays as a midfielder for Sky Blue FC. Previously, she was a player for different teams such as:

The Boston Breakers

The Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia

Umeå IK in the Swedish Damallsvenskan

Shemar was heard showering praises to his girlfriend on different occasions. He told TMZ that the soccer player was one of the hottest girls in the sport. He remarked that:

If she stands up and turns around, you might faint.

A month later, the actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he did not hesitate to praise her. He stated that Shawna made him smile and constantly challenged him to become a better person. The duo broke up later on.

Shemar and Toni Braxton

The Criminal Minds star opened up about dating Toni Braxton. She is an American singer, songwriter, pianist, actress, and TV personality. The actor admitted that this was his first Hollywood relationship after graduating from college and without money.

She called my agent when she was shooting a video in Miami, and it just went from there. I was like the little kid who found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. It was a wild ride with Toni.

The actor even made an appearance in one of her music videos for the hit single, How Many Ways. It is alleged that the duo only dated for a year as they had already broken up by 1995.

Shemar and Halle Berry

Shemar Moore and Halle Berry posing for the camera. Photo: Ke.Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Shortly after breaking up with the talented singer, the actor started dating Halle Berry. She is a Hollywood actress and model. She starred in numerous films and participated in several beauty contests.

The duo initially kept the relationship under wraps as Berry has just gotten a divorce from her husband. However, he confessed that she was the first woman to knock him off as he fell hard in love with her. While Toni was a fun ride, Berry was a necessary experience.

Even after dating these talented and pretty women, the actor is yet to find his perfect woman. He stated that he was grateful for all the women he had dated as they helped him become a stronger man. They also helped him to know the calibre of woman he will want in the future.

Some of the other women he has dated are:

Actress Bobbie Phillips (1993)

Actress Ashley Scott (October 2002 to September 2003)

Kimberly Elise (August to October 2005)

Actress Victoria Rowell (2006)

Gabrielle Richens (2006)

Actress and model Lauriane Gill (2007)

Shemar Moore's wife has always been a point of concern for many people, considering he has no kids at 51 years old. Having dated numerous women in the entertainment industry has been a reason for questioning the same. Regardless, he continues to be a star actor and model while hoping to be a father someday.

