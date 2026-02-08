Richard Baffour, the lawyer representing Agradaa in court, narrated his reaction when he first met with his client

According to the lawyer, he did not want to represent the self-styled evangelist because of all he saw on social media

Netizens who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Lawyer Richard Baffour, counsel for evangelist Patricia Asiedua, disclosed that his first encounter with his client was not good.

The lawyer explained that he did not want to represent her in court when she had approached him.

Agradaa's lawyer says he did not want to represent his client in court when she first approached her. Photo credit: Starrfm/YouTube & Kennedy Ocloo/Facebook

In an interview on Accra-based Angel FM, Richard Baffour explained that due to all he had seen on social media about Agradaa, he did not want to be associated with her in any way.

However, after a few encounters, he noticed that she was a different person from what she portrayed on social media.

"The first time I met my client, I did not like her. This was because of all the things that I had seen on social media about her, but when I got closer to her, I noticed she's totally different from what she portrays outside."

"When she greeted me the first time we met, I did not respond. But with time, I realised she was not that kind of person," Lawyer Richard Baffour added.

According to the lawyer, he later asked Nana Agradaa why she portrayed a different persona on social media.

"Then I asked her, 'Why would you put up this behaviour on social media if it doesn't represent who you actually are?' Then she said social media is her brand. She is a very nice person."

Reactions to Agradaa and lawyer's relationship

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared @cuterossy on TikTok. Read them below:

Taifa Nail Tech(NAYAK’S ❤️❤️) said:

"When you get closer to Agradaa, trust me, you will love her."

Kofi wrote:

"In Ghana, just make money and get a good lawyer to handle your case for you. This case is purely a cash-out season."

Adwoaba Kwame said:

"This lawyer is very good."

Yaa pokua for a reason 🦋🥰 wrote:

"She’s a very nice person oooo trust me."

Sakyiwaa said:

"This Agenda's case will pave the way for this lawyer, he will get Cases paaaa."

💫💞AKOSUAFRANKA💫💞 wrote:

"I always say this to people coz a friend rented one of her shops and she often comes around herrrh she’s way way different from what we see online."

Polygon said:

"The lawyer has gotten his money falaaaaaa."

Royalernest wrote:

"In all her appearances, her face has been covered with the person being a bit darker today that they revealed her face, see what they’ve done now. I believe she was never in jail buh was hiding samwer My country, Ghana deɛ, bibiaa yɛ possible n it’s scary🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️."

Loyalty❤️❤️ said:

"My dear we really missed Agradaa ooo ohhh lm very happy to hear this kraaaa the social media ago ebi sweet ohhhh."

N0g0kp0artist wrote:

"You expect him to talk badly about his paymaster?"

Big baby Berty 🌹❤️😍 said:

"We all knew she wouldn’t serve all that 15 years…I told my mum at least 1 yr de3."

charityasante249 wrote:

"I don't know this woman, but I love her God bless her husband 🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

