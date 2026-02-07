Antoine Semenyo is on the brink of a rare Premier League milestone as Manchester City prepares to face Liverpool

The 26-year-old boasts an impressive record against the Reds with three goals in five meetings

Semenyo's side is also chasing a first league double over Arne Slot’s side after a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture

Liverpool against Manchester City headlines the Premier League weekend, and Antoine Semenyo carries a personal storyline into the spotlight.

The Ghanaian forward is expected to keep his place as Pep Guardiola’s men chase momentum and points in a tense title race with Arsenal.

A glance at recent numbers explains the buzz. Four goals from six outings have given the new arrival a flying start, turning heads inside the Etihad and beyond. Sunday’s trip to Anfield offers another stage and possibly a slice of history.

Man City star Antoine Semenyo is set to achieve a unique record against Liverpool. Photos by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA and Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo eyes rare Liverpool record

According to Tribuna, finding the net against the Merseyside club would see Semenyo become the first footballer to score against Liverpool for two sides within one Premier League campaign.

Earlier in the term, while wearing Bournemouth colours, the 26-year-old struck twice on opening day in a match overshadowed by racial abuse.

Watch Semenyo's brace against Liverpool:

Data from Transfermarkt shows three goals in five meetings with the Reds overall, a return that hints he enjoys this matchup.

Guardiola will look to his direct running and calm finishing to trouble a back line known for intensity.

Big atmospheres do not seem to faze him, and previous displays at Anfield suggest he relishes such moments.

His start in Manchester has already drawn comparisons. On his debut against Exeter, he matched Sergio Aguero by scoring and assisting in the same outing.

Soon after, he equalled Emmanuel Adebayor’s mark of netting in successive appearances and reached four strikes in his first five games for the club.

Nonetheless, Semenyo remains focused on growth rather than pressure.

“I have expectations for myself, so coming here I knew there was going to be that pressure of scoring the same goals as Erling," he said.

"But I feel like I’ve given myself those goals at the start of the season to compete with players of his stature. It’s (goalscoring) something that is in my blood and my DNA and I just want to keep going.”

Antoine Semenyo averages 0.6 goals per game against Liverpool. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Man City chasing EPL double vs Liverpool

Beyond individual targets, collective ambition looms large.

Flashscore notes that a 3-0 victory earlier in the season leaves City aiming for a first league double over Liverpool since 1936/37.

Yet history warns this is no easy task, with only two wins from their last 38 league visits to this ground.

