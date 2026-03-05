A supercomputer has projected the most likely winner of the 2025/26 Premier League title

Arsenal currently lead the race by seven points ahead of Man City, with the two sides locked in a tense battle at the summit

With nine matches remaining – including a potentially decisive showdown between the pair on April 19 – the outcome of the title race could hinge on that blockbuster clash

Arsenal tightened their grip on the Premier League summit after grinding out an important victory over Brighton on Wednesday, March 4.

The narrow success not only delivered maximum points for Mikel Arteta’s side but also widened the gap between the Gunners and closest challengers Manchester City in the race for the title.

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Man City Slip and Arsenal Beat Brighton. Photos by Ryan Pierse and Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

EPL race: Arsenal win as City drop points

At the Amex Stadium, Bukayo Saka’s fortuitous strike proved decisive as the north London outfit edged past the Seagulls.

The result pushed Arsenal further ahead at the top and strengthened the belief that the club could finally end its two-decade wait for the league crown.

While the Gunners celebrated on the south coast, events at the Etihad Stadium unfolded differently for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s men looked on course for victory after Ghana international Antoine Semenyo fired them ahead with a stunning volley.

Nottingham Forest refused to fold. Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the visitors level before Rodri restored the home side’s advantage later in the contest.

Just when it appeared City had regained control, Elliot Anderson struck the equaliser that stunned Pep Guardiola's men.

The draw proved costly in the context of the championship battle. The Sky Blues team now trail Arsenal by seven points, although they still have a game in hand.

With nine matches remaining, the fight for the crown remains wide open, and every dropped point could shape the final outcome.

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Man City Slip and Arsenal Beat Brighton. Photos by David Price, Michael Regan - The FA and James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Premier League title winner

Data analysts have also weighed in on the unfolding drama. According to projections from Opta’s supercomputer, Arsenal are overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy this season.

The model gives the Gunners a remarkable 92.84% chance of finishing first, a sharp rise from the previous estimate of 83.26%.

City’s probability has taken a heavy hit after their latest setback, dropping to 7.16% from an earlier figure of 16.62%.

The system rules out any surprise challenge from other contenders. Aston Villa, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been assigned zero probability of claiming the championship.

Both leading sides now turn their attention to busy schedules. Arsenal prepare for an FA Cup tie against Mansfield on March 7 before meeting Bayer Leverkusen in the opening leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash. Their next league outing arrives on March 14 with Everton visiting.

City also face a demanding run. Newcastle United await in the FA Cup on March 7 before Guardiola’s squad travels to Spain to face Real Madrid three days later. A trip to London to meet West Ham United follows on March 14.

Yet the fixture that could define everything comes next month. Arsenal and Manchester City will lock horns at the Etihad on April 19 in a match that could ultimately decide where the Premier League trophy ends up in May.

Why Arsenal, City don't deserve EPL title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Paul Scholes believes neither Manchester City nor Arsenal has done enough to deserve the Premier League title this season.

However, the former Man United midfielder admits both teams now simply need to “get over the line.”

Source: YEN.com.gh