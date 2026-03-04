Wode Maya had described a turbulent flight in Cape Verde as the most dramatic twenty minutes of his life.

The Ghanaian YouTuber had decided to cancel plans to visit other islands after the frightening landing in Praia.

Fellow passengers on the flight had admitted they were scared and prayed during the intense turbulence.

Ghanaian YouTuber and travel vlogger Wode Maya recently had a frightening moment while travelling within Cape Verde after a short flight between islands turned into a tense experience he says he will never forget.

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya left shaken after an island flight scare. Image credit: Wode Maya, CV Sky

Source: UGC

In a video he shared with his followers, Wode Maya documented what he described as the most dramatic 20 mins of his life while on board a small aircraft heading to Praia.

At the start of the clip, the YouTuber appeared visibly shaken as the plane struggled through turbulence. Speaking to the camera from his seat, he said the aircraft had been shaking from the moment the journey began.

Wode Maya shared a traumatic flight experience

According to him, the movement continued throughout the flight, leaving many passengers anxious as they waited for the plane to land.

“This is the most dramatic 20 minutes of my life,” he said while the plane was still in the air.

Fortunately, the aircraft eventually landed safely at Nelson Mandela International Airport in Praia. The relief was obvious the moment the wheels touched the ground.

“We made it,” Wode Maya said with a deep sigh after the plane came to a stop.

Wode Maya cancelled other island flights

However, the experience seemed to have shaken him badly. In the same video, he told viewers that he had decided to cancel any plans of travelling to other islands in Cape Verde.

“I am cancelling every trip to the next island. I am just going to wait for my next African flight to Ghana,” he said.

After stepping off the plane, he still looked traumatised by what had just happened.

The travel vlogger said he was ready to book the next available flight back home instead of continuing with his island-hopping plans.

“We made it to Praia, but I am not going to any other island. I give up. It is time to go home,” he said.

Wode Maya also spoke to a few passengers who had been on the same flight.

One Cape Verdean woman admitted that she had been scared when the turbulence began.

She said that in moments like that, passengers have to accept whatever happens because there is nowhere to run.

She said you do not have anywhere to run, you just accept your fate.

Wode Maya was on board the CVSky airline.

Watch the X video below:

The woman added that she quietly prayed during the flight and asked God to give her another chance.

Wode Maya later approached another passenger who also confirmed that he had been frightened during the journey.

Even after arriving safely in Praia, the Ghanaian YouTuber said it was difficult to explain how intense the flight felt unless someone had actually been on board.

For now, it appears the dramatic experience has changed his travel plans in Cape Verde, as he said he would rather head back to Ghana than risk another flight to the islands.

Wode Maya discloses why he refused to fly on a chopper with IShowSpeed during his trip to Ghana. Image credit: WodeMaya, @ndc.big.push/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Wode Maya explained avoiding IShowSpeed’s chopper

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya has explained why he deliberately refused to board the helicopter used to transport IShowSpeed during the streamer’s Ghana tour.

Although he travelled with IShowSpeed to Akropong Akuapem, the YouTuber chose to return by road while Speed flew back by chopper.

Speaking in an interview shared by Koforidua Flowers on TikTok, Wode Maya hinted that Ghana’s recent helicopter tragedy influenced his decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh