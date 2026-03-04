Efya has expressed her thoughts about Agradaa following her release from prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026

In a post, the award-winning Ghanaian singer raised concerns about whether the televangelist had returned from prison

Efya's remarks about Agradaa's release from the Nsawam Female Prison have triggered reactions from social media users

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian singer Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly known as Efya, has reacted to controversial televangelist Agradaa's release from the Nsawam Female Prison.

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Agradaa was released from prison, with footage of the televangelist at her plush residence with her husband, Angel Asiamah, and family in the Greater Accra Region emerging on social media.

Days before she regained her freedom, the televangelist's lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, in an interview with Channel One TV on February 27, 2026, confirmed that his client would be released on March 3, 2026, after her successful appeal.

He said the televangelist's release was due to a remission scheme in place for Ghanaian prisoners, which allowed them to be released after serving two-thirds of a custodial sentence.

Agradaa's release from prison sparked wild celebrations from many Ghanaians, including her supporters, who trooped to her Heaven Way Champion International Ministry church to welcome their leader and hold a thanksgiving service.

Agradaa's 15-year jail sentence and appeal

Agradaa had previously been sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

She was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement in connection with a 2022 church service.

The preacher allegedly advertised her supposed money-doubling powers on radio and television, luring many unsuspecting Ghanaians to bring her varying sums of money for doubling, only for her to confiscate and never return the sums.

After her sentence was handed down, the preacher was incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison in the Eastern Region of Ghana, with her sentence retroactively starting from the day of sentencing.

The televangelist appealed her 15-year sentence and regularly appeared at the Amasaman Circuit Court for hearings.

In her appeal documents, Agradaa argued that the trial process was unfair, that the evidence did not support the judge's verdict, and that the jail term was excessive.

On February 5, 2026, the imprisoned televangelist appeared at the Amasaman High Court for the judgment ruling in her appeal case.

After a few hours of legal proceedings, the court reduced Agradaa's sentence from 15 years to 12 months for counts two and three.

She has also been fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count 1.

According to reports, the court described Agradaa's original 15-year hard labour sentence as harsh and excessive, affirming her conviction but exercising its discretion to vary the punishment.

Efya reacts to Agradaa's prison release

Reacting to a video of Agradaa's supporters celebrating at her church on X on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Efya raised concerns about the televangelist's release from prison.

She questioned the conduct of the jubilant congregation at the Heaven Way International Ministry Church.

The singer, who reportedly married Tomi Thomas, questioned whether the former priestess had genuinely changed after several months as a convict.

Efya cautioned that Agradaa could repeat her past actions at an appropriate time despite spending time in prison.

She wrote:

"She's fitting to do it to y'all again... and again... We gon see...!!"

The X post of Efya reacting to Agradaa's release from prison is below:

Efya's remarks about Agradaa's release stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

MrBailey commented:

"It is sad. Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy is in Kumasi Central Prison for stealing food. Wow, Ghana!"

Cyril_klevs wrote:

"I am genuinely not happy with how things turned out for Agradaa. How will she learn? How can this serve as a deterrent to others? We can do better than this."

Thelilmaestro10 said:

"It really pains me that she has been released."

Angel Asiamah speaks after Agradaa's release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah spoke after Agradaa's release from prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

He shared a video of his heartwarming moment with his wife at home after she returned from prison.

Angel Asiamah also thanked God for the successful release of Agradaa after her short stint in prison.

