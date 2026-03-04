Prophet Roja, founder and leader of De-Lighter Roja Ministries, has shared a conditional prophecy concerning the safety of 47 people travelling on a VIP bus to Abosua, Techiman.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Prophet Roja Issues Doom Prophecy for 47 People, Warns It Is Avoidable

Source: TikTok

A video circulating on TikTok captures him delivering the prophecy, which has drawn attention from followers and the public alike.

According to Prophet Roja, the warning is not absolute, and measures can be taken through prayer to prevent any misfortune.

Speaking in the video, he explained, “We have a conditional prophecy and an unconditional prophecy. We can do something about this with our prayers. We are praying for a VIP bus heading to Abosua, Techiman, which has 47 people and tomatoes onboard, and we urge everyone to join in prayers to cancel any potential danger for their safety.”

The prophecy emphasises the power of collective faith and proactive spiritual intervention.

Prophet Roja called on church members and followers to pray diligently to ensure the safe journey of those on the bus, highlighting the importance of caution and faith in averting unforeseen incidents.

The video has sparked widespread discussion online, with many followers echoing his call for communal prayer and vigilance.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh