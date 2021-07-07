Hajia Bintu has dazzled her fans on social media with newly-released stunning photos

Popular Instagram and Tik Tok star, Hajia Bintu, has once again turned heads on social media with a new set of photos of herself in which she was wearing stunning outfits.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hajia Bintu appeared to be standing inside what looked like a living room as she posed for the camera.

One set of photos saw Hajia Bintu wearing a black dress over a pair of heels while complementing her look with her well-made-up face in the brightly lit room.

The other set of photos saw her wearing what looked like black training suit as she posed in the same location as the first set of photos.

After posting the photos, Hajia Bintu captioned them: "Love yourself" and left the rest of the work for her followers and fans to do in the comment section.

y.scatter came in with the comment: "Pretty girl"

yung_tetteh had this to say: "Always on point"

23century03 complimented the Tik Tok star's outfit: "perfect outfit"

There were many comments that proved Haji Bintu was greatly admired by her many fans and followers.

