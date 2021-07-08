A housemaid was treated to a jaw-dropping and unexpected surprise by her Oyinbo boss who sought ways to reward the lady's hard work

Single mother of three, Cara Simmons, was not only gifted a new house but also an all-expense-paid trip to a city in Mexico

Cara was praised for being hardworking, committed and selfless in discharging duties despite the toll it took on her health

A house cleaner got a huge surprise from her boss that she will probably not forget for as long she exists on earth.

The househelp was gifted a new house by her kindhearted boss.

Cara Simmons, according to Goal Cast, resides in Cleveland, US where she cleans homes passionately without minding the toll it had on her health.

Cara was rewarded for her dedication and commitment to work Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Daily Mail

The hardworking single mother of three in a well-planned surprise managed by an organization named Prank It Forward was directed to go clean a different house.

In a video shared by Daily Mail, while in the house, another lady who was part of the whole surprise set-up told Cara that there was no cleaning that needed to be done.

Instead, Cara was treated to different meal courses and tried out new wears.

To Cara's shock, the keys to the apartment were handed to her.

Cara's boss hails her

Cara's boss named Mary Jo described the cleaner as one that gives her all to her job.

“She gives her all to her work and her family."

Cara would also be going on an all-expense-paid trip to a city in Mexico along with her sister named Glo Nicholson.

