Mahama Spends Holiday Break in Ghana, Spotted Enjoying Kebab at a Resort

A video of a young lady’s reaction after she got the opportunity to see President John Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, has gone viral

The lady could not contain her joy at getting the opportunity and even filmed the President as he enjoyed a kebab

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comment section to shower praises on President John Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama continues to amaze Ghanaians with his humility and simplicity.

A new video of him and the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, enjoying a fun time during the holiday break in the Central Region has generated reactions online.

President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina spend quality time at the Crown Forest Resort during the Christmas holidays. Photo credit: @JDMahama

An adorable moment, which has since captured the attention of many, showed him enjoying a kebab at Crown Forest Resort in Gomoa Techiman in the Central Region.

A young lady who got the rare opportunity to see the President up close was starstruck as she recorded the adorable moment with the President.

President Mahama and the First Lady were accompanied by Asare Kwame Obeng, alias A-Plus, Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central.

President John Mahama enjoys the 2025 December holiday break in Ghana. Photo credit: @thecrownforestghana/Instagram

The video, which had generated over 10,000 likes at the time of writing this report, was captioned:

"A man with so much steeze and aura," she wrote.

The President, in an X post on December 27, confirmed that he, together with the First Lady, spent Christmas at the beautiful resort:

"We spent the Christmas holiday at the Crown Forest Resort in Gomoa Techiman in the Central Region. Great eco-tourism destination."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Mahama's Christmas holiday break

Social media users who commented on the video showered praise on the President for his simplicity.

Zeal stated:

"Thank God videos are out now, and social media is active. By now, all we would have known is that the President and his family are in Dubai."

Bobby opined:

"Am I the only one who thinks this man, JM, makes the presidency look so simple?"

Nana Boachie added:

"You see how my Lordina pulled A-plus to dine with the President. This family is too genuine, and it’s built on the fear of God."

Kodjo Lordson indicated:

"Me looking at Lordina in white with beautiful dark on, without seeing JM, oooo."

Prince of Dubai commented:

"For the past 8 years, the previous government made us believe that the President, ministers, and deputy ministers were demigods. See how everyone is happy around H.E. President Mahama, even taking pictures with him and his wife. In the past 8 years, you could not come close to the President, let alone take pictures with him."

