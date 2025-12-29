Veteran Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has filed a police case amid allegations from Prophet Fire Oja about her experience with spiritual leader Ola Maame's "soul travel" practice.

Mzbel Petitions Ghana Police Over Fire Oja's Allegations About Her Soul Travel Experience

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview with media personality Fiifi Pratt on Aluta FM, Ola Maame addressed several allegations from Fire Oja, whose church she previously attended.

The spiritual leader's remarks did not go down well with the controversial prophet, who accused her of using fake spiritual practices to dupe unsuspecting victims.

He also hurled curses at the Shaman for alleging that he had defrauded some people living in the UK during a TikTok live session with traditional priest Kwaku Bonsam.

Fire Oja also alleged that Mzbel experienced some severe health issues and was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment after visiting Ola Maame's place for her "soul travel" experience earlier in 2025.

He also platformed a young lady who claimed to be the singer's former personal assistant, who corroborated his allegations.

Mzbel denies Fire Oja's allegations

Mzbel, who has regularly denounced Christianity and the existence of God, denied Fire Oja's allegations about her experience with Ola Maame's "soul travel" journey practice.

The controversial singer denied being admitted to the hospital after she visited the spiritual leader's shrine in Kasoa.

Mzbel called on individuals disseminating the allegations to present their evidence to prove that she had a bad experience with the shaman.

The 16 Years hitmaker noted that she was uninterested in having back-and-forth arguments with people and that she had learned traditional healing practices from several traditional priests and prophets.

The TikTok video of Mzbel responding to Fire Oja's allegations is below:

Mzbel petitions police amid Fire Oja's allegations

In a TikTok video on Monday, December 29, 2025, Mzbel shared that she got the young lady who claimed to be her former employee arrested over her allegations about her experience at Ola Maame's shrine and threats on her child.

The singer noted that the lady was released from police custody on bail after she begged for forgiveness and was instructed to retract her statements on social media.

She stated that the police decided to imprison the lady again after she refused to express remorse following an alleged conversation with a prophet, whom many believe to be Fire Oja.

Mzbel noted that she had filed another petition with the Ghana Police Service regarding the prophet, whose name she refused to mention directly. She said he would soon be invited by the police for questioning and face legal action in court.

The TikTok video of Mzbel speaking about her petition to the police after Fire Oja's allegations is below:

Mzbel's petition against Fire Oja stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mrs Cutelyn commented:

"A big shoutout to our Ghana police. Avoidance of any negativity 🤭🎉."

Love baby 17 wrote:

"Thank God, my sister. You have done well. God bless you."

Low~ Key said:

"But why is my mommy Ola Maame not doing the same thing? Hmm, I love you, my sister 🥰."

Source: YEN.com.gh