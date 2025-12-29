Controversy has trailed Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a former Chelsea star accused him of bias

The ex-Blue, who captained Burkina Faso against Algeria, insists his side deserved a penalty in their 1-0 defeat to the Fennecs

His emotional reaction has ignited intense debate online, with fans dissecting key moments from the high-stakes Group E clash

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Chelsea winger Bertrand Traore has sparked debate at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after accusing referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea of bias following Burkina Faso’s narrow loss to Algeria.

The clash staged at the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat on Sunday, December 27, 2025, ended 1-0 in favour of Algeria, yet the talking points stretched far beyond the final score.

Daniel Laryea flashes the yellow card to Gustavo Sangare during Burkina Faso's AFCON 2025 game against Algeria on December 28, 2025. Photo by Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, the North Africans claimed victory through a Riyad Mahrez penalty in the 23rd minute, a decision that proved decisive on the night.

As the Fennecs celebrated a vital step toward the knockout phase, frustration simmered within the Burkinabè camp, where several officiating calls were questioned.

Laryea, who oversaw the encounter, quickly became the focus of criticism. Some felt key moments tilted the balance, shifting momentum away from Burkina Faso at crucial stages. No voice was louder than Traore’s after the final whistle, as the experienced attacker laid bare his anger.

Bertrand Traore slams Daniel Laryea

Traore, who currently plays for Sunderland in the Premier League, did not hold back when addressing the situation, claiming the officiating denied his side a fair chance.

“The referees are ruining things. It is a shame for African football; we have beautiful stadia and wonderful fans. We lost 1-0 due to a penalty, while I believe one should have been awarded to me in the very first action of the match, he told beIN Sports after the game.”

He went further, expressing disbelief at how events unfolded. “The referee [Daniel Laryea] didn’t even go to review the footage. He was informed via the headset, but he stuck to his decision, and in the end, he even pushed me. This is disappointing. Losing on the pitch is fine, but the tournament should not be ruined like this.”

Below is Traore's penalty claim:

Those remarks spread quickly online, igniting fresh arguments about refereeing standards at Africa’s premier competition. Fans from different corners weighed in, each offering sharply contrasting views.

@Patrick_Ashlus7 wrote:

“Is he talking about the same game we all watched today or something else? It seems there's an agenda against Referees at this AFCON oo someone definitely doesn't want them at the World Cup.”

@hassanfahmi argued:

“What is he talking about? Algeria totally dominated this match and their penalty was a correct one.”

@legodini7toones added:

“Bro, After Watching Egypt and Tunisia, I came into the conclusion that referees have been Favoring North Africans throughout the qualifiers.”

Bertrand Traore for Burkina Faso in 1-0 loss to Algeria at AFCON 2025. Photo by Issam Zerrok.

Source: Getty Images

Refereeing debate overshadows Algeria win

Despite the noise, Laryea’s selection reflected CAF’s confidence in his experience, with the Ghanaian widely viewed as one of the continent’s trusted officials.

Algeria, meanwhile, stayed focused on their football, having joined Egypt and Nigeria in the next phase of the competition, per CAF Online.

For Burkina Faso, attention now turns to their final group fixture against Sudan. Victory is essential if they are to reach the round of 16.

Sudan arrived buoyed by a historic triumph over Equatorial Guinea under coach James Kwesi Appiah, setting the stage for a tense finale as controversy continues to follow AFCON 2025.

Meet Ghana's sole referee at AFCON 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored Daniel Laryea’s background and refereeing career.

The Accra-born official is one of 28 centre referees selected by CAF for the tournament, earning his place after years of consistent performances at both local and international levels.

Source: YEN.com.gh