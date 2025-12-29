Ghanaian politician and lawyer Adwoa Safo has released beautiful photos to celebrate her birthday on December 28, 2025

The member of the New Patriotic Party looked elegant in a custom-made gown to celebrate her birthday in grand style

Some social media users commented on Adwoa Safo's stylish look and hairstyle after the videos emerged online

Ghanaian politician Sarah Adwoa Safo has marked her birthday with a graceful photoshoot that has captured public attention and admiration.

This is the first time the former Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament has posted since the passing of her father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Ghanaian politician Adwoa Safo slays in a stylish dress for her birthday shoot.

Adwoa Safo celebrates her birthday

Ghanaian lawyer Adwoa Safo turned heads with her stylish look for her birthday shoot on December 28, 2025. She looked poised and confident, dressed in an elegant blue corset gown to celebrate her birthday in grand style.

While the outfit has drawn praise for its timeless elegance, the birthday celebration has also reignited conversations about who Sarah Adwoa Safo is and the impact she has made in Ghanaian public life.

The outspoken politician wore a centre-parted wavy hairstyle and flawless makeup as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

She completed her outfit with glamorous drop earrings, bracelets, and an iWatch.

The TikTok video of Adwoa Safo's new birthday look is below:

Adwoa Safo flaunts her children

Ghanaian politician Adwoa Safo and the children of Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong have surfaced online.

Ohene and Daniella were spotted with their celebrity mother in a viral photoshoot after a dinner date. Adwoa Safo looked elegant in a stylish brown bodycon ruched dress and gold strappy sandals.

Kennedy Agyapong's handsome son looked dapper in a designer black and white tracksuit and sneakers, while his sister wore classy bodycon dresses.

The Instagram photos of Adwoa Sarfo and children are below:

Who is Adwoa Safo?

Sarah Adwoa Safo is a respected Ghanaian lawyer and politician who has made a strong mark in Parliament and public service. She represented the people of Dome-Kwabenya in Parliament from 2013 to 2025 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), where she became known for her boldness, confidence, and willingness to speak up on important national issues.

One of her most notable achievements was making history as the first woman to serve as Deputy Majority Leader, breaking a long-standing gender barrier in Ghana’s parliamentary leadership. Her performance in Parliament was largely shaped by her strong legal background.

Adwoa Safo models in stylish kente outfits for her recent photoshoot.

She studied law at the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law before furthering her education in the United States, where she earned a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree.

In government, Hon. Adwoa Safo held key ministerial positions. She served as Minister of State in charge of Government Procurement and later as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. In this role, she oversaw critical social intervention programmes aimed at supporting women, children, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

The Instagram photos are below:

Adwoa Safo buys a car for her son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo bought a car for her son with Kennedy Agyapong.

The proud mother purchased a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette to celebrate her son as he turned a year older on Wednesday, May 18.

Some social media users have commented on Adwoa Safo's son's new post.

