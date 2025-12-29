A Ghanaian woman living abroad has opened up on opportunities that exist for SHS graduates desirous of studying in the US

This comes after she posted a video on universities in the US offering scholarship opportunities for SHS graduates in 2026

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the list of universities

A young Ghanaian lady currently living abroad has enlightened Senior High School graduates desirous of studying in the US.

A Ghanaian lady in the US names universities offering scholarships. Image credit: @stargyal167/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Taking to TikTok, the young lady, @stargyal167, in a video shared three top universities in the US offering scholarships for international undergraduate students in 2026.

Delving into details, she disclosed that the first school offering scholarship opportunities for SHS graduates was Union College.

With this, she explained that the scholarships were being offered to students who could show evidence of financial need.

She therefore stated that applicants must first apply to the university, after which they will be required to provide proof of financial struggle to be eligible for the scholarship. She disclosed that the deadline for applications was January 15, 2025.

The second university she mentioned was Grand View University, located in Des Moines, Iowa.

For this, the lady indicated that SHS graduates who wish to qualify for the scholarship must show strong academic performance at the SHS level.

She explained that applicants must first apply to the university for admission before applying for the scholarship. The deadline for the application was June 1, 2026.

The third university she also stated was Villanova University, based in Pennsylvania.

Universities offering scholarships for international students. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: AFP

In the case of Villanova University, she explained that eligibility for applicants desirous of studying there required high academic performance at the SHS level. The deadline for applications was January 15, 2026.

She concluded by advising SHS graduates who might have questions to reach out to her.

At the time of writing, the video had generated over 1,000 likes and 48 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reaction to scholarship opportunities in the US

Social media users who took to the comments section shared varied opinions and asked questions about eligibility.

Yaw Dwarkwaa asked:

"Thank you very much for being thoughtful and sharing this information with us. I only want to ask: in the case of Union College, will students with weak financial backgrounds and not-too-strong academic performance be considered?"

Itz Nana_Kofi indicated:

"Please, can I apply with WASSCE results?"

Asene Health Center added:

"Please, can someone with a diploma in nursing apply?"

Slash Bismark asked:

"Will you need a green card before applying?"

Tyrone Marhguy gets scholarship to Ivy League institution

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tyrone Marhguy, a former student of Achimota School in Accra, has secured a full scholarship to study in the US.

Tyrone has been admitted to further his education at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania.

The young Ghanaian man, who excelled in his Senior High School education despite encountering many hurdles, is ready to pursue Computer Engineering in the US.

Announcing the great news on X, Tyrone expressed his delight and profound gratitude to all who made this possible.

Source: YEN.com.gh