Goat Heist in Kumasi: Community Split Over Sympathy for Suspect
- A young man was caught in Kumasi attempting to steal a goat meant for Christmas festivities
- Citizen vigilante Mohammed Jago nabbed the suspect, but became upset when local women pleaded for his release simply because he’s from the town
- The act of the community women has sparked a wave of online reactions, with many condemning selective sympathy and urging equal treatment for all criminals
A tense scene unfolded in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, during the Christmas period after a young man was caught attempting to steal a goat.
The suspect was apprehended by citizen vigilante Mohammed Jago, widely known for tracking and arresting suspected thieves within the community.
Moments after the arrest, a group of women gathered at the scene, passionately appealing to Jago to release the young man.
Their argument rested heavily on one point: the suspect was a native of Asante Mampong, also in the Ashanti region.
Goat theft during Christmas Triggers Anger
Rather than softening the situation, the plea fueled Jago’s frustration.
In a firm response, he questioned why similar compassion is rarely extended to suspects who are not natives of the town.
His reaction struck a nerve, as onlookers debated whether community loyalty should ever outweigh justice.
According to Jago, theft remains theft, regardless of where the suspect comes from.
He stressed that excusing on hometown ties only encourages lawlessness and places innocent citizens at risk, especially during festive seasons when livelihoods are already strained.
Heated debate online after goat incident
The arrest has stirred passionate conversations on social media, as many users condemned the call for tribal favouritism in criminal cases.
“These are the people slowing Ghana down. If they had power, they'd cover for thieves and let others suffer.”
@zulkahuseini shared:
“Let him go, he’s Mampong ni. 😂 This excuse never ends.”
@am_setor commented:
“Kumasi people always protect their own. Other tribes get treated like hardened criminals for less.”
@g_ohmzy joked:
“Maybe he supplies goat meat at a discount to these women.”
@Xcedis1 added:
“Bros just wanted to impress his girl with goat soup. Wrong day for goat business!”
@BABA_AMIN555 shared:
"Jesus, I know him, he was once a preacher, ohh in my town, Mampong Kofiase ohh C Ronaldo."
@Ghanabeans added:
"The ethnic locals are everywhere. Some people are so based that they assume they are 'pulling' their people out of trouble."
@Is_me02 wrote:
"He should just hand him over to the police."
Traders lament low Christmas sales
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that traders who sell their wares in Accra’s Central Business District (CBD) have lamented the low patronage of their goods despite an increase in human traffic at the market.
The traders argue that although the number of people in the market has gone up, this has not been reflected in their sales.
In a video on X, a female trader said several people visit the market to ask for the prices of goods, but end up not buying anything.
