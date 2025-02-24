Kwaku Manu and Funny Face have found a way to share their vulnerable heartbreak moments with fans

The duo recently shared a sketch in which they mocked each other referencing their relationship woes

Their video intrigued scores of fans who have become admirers of the bond between the two actors

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face and Kwaku Manu were among several stars who attended the launch ceremony of Tracy Boakye's real estate venture.

At the event, Funny Face and Kwaku Manu took the stage to entertain the crowd with a stand-up sketch.

Kwaku Manu started by recounting his ex-wife's marriage to a white man last year. The actor was abroad when news of his ex-wife went rife. He joked about his experience and how the snow made things worse.

Kwaku Manu invited Funny Face whose issues with his ex-lover Vanessa Nicole fueled his mental health breakdown episodes last year.

Funny Face didn't only share his experience from his failed relationship but touched on Kwaku Manu's story.

Kwaku Manu and Funny Face stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Kwaku Manu and Funny Face's hilarious moment of ridiculing each other.

Asher-Skillielle M Nape said:

"This is brotherhood, this is a sermon of bn our brother's keeper....now according to bra Kwaku they even stay together and it's beautiful....May we all be great in God and when we get to our sinking sands may the Lord stand one person to be there for us amidst the lot. This is beautiful 😍❤️."

Mckeown's Hour wrote:

"Kwaku can do stand-up comedy. This is what we call comedy. You don't write jokes. It comes naturally."

Nana Slka remarked:

"Funny Face is soo likable, Ghanaians we should all pray for him. I wish him all the best."

Emmanuel Kweku Erzoah noted:

"Seriously Kwaku Manu has really done well . Very good friend."

Gregory Oseadieyo Nanaba Asamoah added:

"This is what we call standup comedy. Jabs kakra, crowd involving themselves, not too big a crowd, jokes after jokes, crowd connecting with the speaker/comedian, VERY BEAUTIFULLY DONE."

Funny Face dances with pretty lady

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had been spotted dancing with a pretty lady.

The comedian mesmerised his guests with his seamless dance moves earning him significant praise from fans.

The lady was impressed by her moments with Funny Face and later expressed her admiration for him with a warning to other suitresses.

