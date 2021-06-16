The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the decision to pay the First and Second ladies monthly salaries is unconstitutional

According to a press release signed by George Opare Addo, Youth Organiser of the NDC, they intend to take the case to the Supreme Court

They also called the decision 'insensitive'

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has made known its intention to sue the government for the decision to pay monthly salaries to the first and second spouses.

On Wednesday, July 7, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles on a monthly basis.

A press release seen by YEN.com.gh, and signed by George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of the NDC called the decision an attack on the constitution of the country.

NDC Youth; Paying Rebecca and Samira is an attack on Ghana's constitution. Photo source: George Opare Addo, Samira Bawumia, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

"The provisions of article 71 of the 1992 Constitution is elaborate and unambiguous by listing the public officials bound to draw their salaries from the Consolidated Fund," reads a part of the statement.

“Indeed, the Constitution never clothed the Emolument Committee any power to introduce any category of persons to benefit from the Consolidated fund without due regard to article 108.”

The release also added: “In line with this, the Youth Wing will in the coming days invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to declare this cancerous and insensitive act unconstitutional.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Henry Kwasi Prempeh, the Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD) also kicked against the decision to pay the first spouses.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Prempeh questioned the need to pay the spouses of the leaders of the country when they benefit from the perks of being a part of the presidency.

The CDD Director further said since the Speaker of Parliament and the Chief Justice act in the President and his Vice's stead when they are out of the country, their wives might as well be paid monthly.

Source: Yen