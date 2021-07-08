A young Ghanaian lady named Aku Sika has been using drugs for 2 years, something she says has affected her badly

According to Aku Sika, she made several attempts to stop the habit but she has never been successful

The 23-year-old says that her goal is to be a second-hand clothing trader

Aku Sika, a 23-year-old lady who hails from the Volta Region of Ghana has revealed that the use of hard drugs for only two years has damaged her life, which she did not see coming.

Narrating her heartbreaking story in an interview with Emmanuel Agyemang on OBIBINI TV, Aku Sika indicated that the habit was introduced to her by a friend who did not tell her about the negative repercussions.

Now that she is unable to quit the habit, the young lady has to spend the little she is able to earn from her daily hustles on drugs in order to satisfy her craving.

The 23-year-old mentioned that there are days she spends even more than 100 cedis on the drugs which makes life really hard because she struggles to make that amount in a day.

Aku Sika further stated that she has made several attempts to stop the habit but the environment keeps influencing her back and she also gets reactions that force her to go back for the drugs.

"I wish to trade second-hand clothing. But I need support to be able to stop the habit and start the business," she told Emmanuel Agyemang who is soliciting funds to help the young lady.

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, it was revealed that individuals can use recreational and prescription drugs in Ghana without being addicted.

However, those who begin using the drugs will become emotionally dependent on them. Meanwhile, causes of drug abuse vary depending on a person and the extent of the addiction.

Note that the extent of an individual’s vulnerability to his or her addiction will depend on various factors such as societal environment, physical and mental health and their genes.

The moment an individual is addicted to drug use, he/she will require professional assistance and support to fight the addiction.

