Zionfelix's girlfriend, Minalyn, has deleted the birthday wish she sent to the blogger

Minalyn deleted her message hours after Italy-based Erica Amoa, who is rumoured to be pregnant for the blogger, also celebrated him

The blogger turned 30 years old on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The troubles of renowned blogger, Zionfelix, over his relationship with his girlfriend Mina Lawani, popularly known as Minalyn, seem not to be over.

In the latest twist, Minalyn has deleted the lovely message she sent to Zionfelix on his birthday.

Zionfelix, known in private life as Felix Adomako Mensah, turned 30 years old on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Photo source: @minalyn_touch

Source: Instagram

Among the many people who took to social media to celebrate him was Minalyn.

Minalyn's birthday wish

She shared a video of some of the loved-up moments she has shared with Zionfelix including kissing and other cosy moments.

Sharing the video, Minalyn added a lovely caption in which she prayed for God to take her fiance to further heights. Ending her caption, Minalyn added emojis of love and kisses.

"Some thoughts are best kept in the heart because words can never describe the blessings of Jehovah God in your life.

"May the Lord God who has brought you this far take you further than your heart desires.. happy birthday my dearest one @zionfelixdotcom ❤️," she wrote.

But barely 24 hours, Minalyn has deleted the birthday post for Zionfelix as shown below.

While this can not be taken to mean they are having troubles, it comes at a time the blogger has been involved in some controversy with another lady called Erica Amoa.

Zionfelix's 'marriage' videos

It will be recalled that videos of the blogger in what looks like a traditional marriage ceremony popped up on social media on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Dressed in a white kaftan, Zionfeix stood beside Erica who wore a black and white outfit while he put a ring on her finger.

The videos stirred a lot of reactions on social media because the lady on whose finger Zionfelix put a ring on was not Mina.

Erica celebrates Zionfelix

While Zionfelix denied at the time that he had been married, Erica's birthday wish for him, which came after the deleted message from Minalyn, raised eyebrows.

The Italy-based lady shared a loved-up photo with Zionfelix while showing what looked like a baby bump.

And she called the blogger bae in her caption.

Source: Yen.com.gh