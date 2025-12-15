A fair-skinned Ghanaian groom raised eyebrows as he wore heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows for his wedding

The groom made a bold fashion statement with his carefully designed three-piece ensemble to marry his long-time partner

Some social media users have blasted the groom for attempting what most men would dare not do

A handsome Ghanaian man has gone viral with his extraordinary look for his traditional wedding, which was reportedly held in the Greater Accra Region.

The young groom stepped up his fashion sense to marry the love of his life in a viral video.

A Ghanaian groom proudly wears makeup for his traditional wedding. Photo credit: @ann_beauty_artistry.

Ghanaian groom rocks makeup for his wedding

A Ghanaian groom has introduced a new beauty trend for men who are planning to grab attention at their weddings.

In a viral video which has generated over 1,000 comments on Facebook, a man with a flawless fair complexion opted to wear makeup for his traditional wedding.

He sat gracefully as the makeup artist and founder of Ann Beauty Artistry applied foundation, pressed powder, blush, and other products to make him glow.

She used mascara to darken his edges, blending with his hair, and also did his moustache and eyebrows.

The handsome groom wore glossy lipstick to complete his look.

Ghanaians react to groom's wedding makeup

Some social media users have blasted the handsome groom for wearing makeup to enhance his look for his traditional wedding.

Kim Ada Ezens commented:

"The bride go first see signs before she sees wonders."

Xachily Xara stated:

"So he won't kiss his bride? The mascara will be all over her face. Men get their makeup done too. He looks nice. I would take a bit of the gloss shine away. And not full coverage on the face. But I guess he requested it that way."

Bernice Maigar Essel stated:

"Make up mu men’s wear."

Starshine Brenya stated:

"He will later forget and use the handkerchief instead of paper towels or tissues."

Glover Mina stated:

"Which one is the doing of the Lord, is it the makeup, or what?"

Alicess Mary Alicess stated:

"Lord, have Mercy. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander."

Eucharia Nwadiogu stated:

"You should add a frontal wig 4 d ango. Nothing I no go see for fbk."

Annie James stated:

"So bro will be carrying a hand fan around like his wifey."

Claris Angre Cho stated:

"Add lipstick."

Joana Joana stated:

"When your husband loves makeup."

Ihuoma Feluxy Dennar commented:

"Some people for that wedding go think say na Gay. Even if you tie my man up, he will never allow this"

2023 GMB winner Selorm flaunts her boyfriend

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Queen Selorm, known in private life as Selorm Gafah, has flaunted her lover in a viral photoshoot.

The popular beauty queen looked flawless in stylish outfits and heavy makeup as she announced her wedding date on Facebook.

2023 GMB winner Selorm slays ahead of her traditional wedding. Photo credit: @its_queenselorm.

Queen Selorm's fiancé turned heads with his dapper look as they posed romantically ahead of their star-studded wedding.

Makeup artist plans free wedding for couple

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian makeup artist and founder of Reggies Makeover, who organised a free wedding for a young couple.

The makeup artist invited other wedding vendors to support by providing products and services as a way of giving back to society.

Some social media users have congratulated the couple while commending the wedding vendors for their selfless service and passion to help others.

