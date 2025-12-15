Kpandai Election Rerun: Matthew Nyindam Emerges As Frontrunner in Early Poll

Early polls suggest a tight race in the Kpandai election rerun between the NPP’s Matthew Nyindam and the NDC’s Daniel Nsala Wakpal

The Electoral Commission has scheduled the rerun for December 30, 2025, following a recent court order by the Tamale High Court

The 2024 election results in the region of Ghana were nullified after the court upheld a petition citing irregularities in 41 polling stations

Early polls on the Kpandai election rerun have shown a tight race between the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

An initial survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, headed by renowned Ghanaian pollster Mussa Dankwah, indicated that the NPP's candidate, Matthew Nyindam, leads the poll by four points over his main contender, Daniel Nsala Wakpal of the NDC.

The NPP's Matthew Nyindam is the frontrunner ahead of the Kpandai election rerun against the NDC's Daniel Nsala Wakpal, according to a poll by Global InfoAnalytics. Credit: Matthew Nyindam/Facebook.

Below are the results of Mussa Dankwah’s first poll on the Kpandai election rerun:

Nyindam - 50%

Wakpal - 46%

Other candidate - 1%

Undecided - 3%

EC sets date for Kpandai election rerun

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced December 30, 2025, as the date for the rerun of the 2024 Kpandai parliamentary election.

This follows a ruling by the Tamale High Court on November 24, which ordered the EC to rerun the election within 30 days.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, the EC stated that the rerun would involve only the three candidates who contested the 2024 parliamentary election in the Kpandai constituency.

"The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that, following the Tamale High Court's ruling on November 24, 2025, ordering a rerun of the Kpandai Constituency Parliamentary Election within thirty (30) days, and upon receipt of a letter from the Clerk to Parliament on December 9, 2025, formally notifying the Commission of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Membership of Parliament, the seat for the constituency in Parliament has become vacant," the EC said.

Issues surrounding the Kpandai parliamentary election

In the 2024 elections, Matthew Nyindam was declared the winner of the parliamentary contest.

However, a petition was filed by Daniel Nsala Wakpal, challenging the declaration and arguing that the election was marred by irregularities.

He cited inconsistencies in the pink sheets, particularly Form 8A from 41 out of 152 polling stations, and asked the court to nullify the results and order a rerun.

After months of legal proceedings, the Tamale High Court upheld the petition and ordered a rerun of the entire election in the Kpandai constituency.

Following this, Ebenezer Ahuman Djietror, the Clerk to Parliament, informed the EC, chaired by Jean Mensa, of the parliamentary vacancy.

Parliament made this decision in line with Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, which mandates the EC to conduct a rerun within 30 days of a parliamentary seat becoming vacant.

Reactions to early Kpandai election rerun poll

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Mussa Dankwah's polls on the Kpandai parliamentary election rerun.

@Mahama Safianu said:

"Oh, this is so simple. The 3% undecided plus the 1% someone else will all add up to NDC at the end and three people from Hon. Nyindam's house will also vote for the NDC to finish the show. We no dey play."

@Hamza Nyabbiyona also said:

"Eiii? Alhaj, the NPP would still win that seat? As compared to Gyakye Quason's?"

@Divine Ankamah - Amicus commented:

"It's up to the people of Kpandai to vote for Development Now or Development in the distant future."

NPP National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, assures Matthew Nyindam of the party's commitment ahead of the Kpandai by-election. Photo credit: Henry Nana Boakye & Matthew Nyindam/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NPP vows to maintain Kpandai parliamentary seat

YEN.com.gh also reported that the NPP had pledged its full support for Kpandai MP Nyindam ahead of an election rerun.

National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, said the party would not abandon the MP and would fight alongside him in court.

The Tamale High Court ordered a rerun of the 2024 parliamentary election after a legal challenge over the original outcome.

