Cyber Security boss, Divine Selase Agbeti, led an operation targeting a suspected multimillion-dollar romance scam syndicate

New images from the raid showed businessman Abu Trica being arrested along with two other men at his lavish residence

Investigators seized digital devices and searched the house as part of a broader effort to dismantle online fraud networks

New images of Abu Trica’s arrest have emerged online as Divine Selasi Agbeti led one of the largest coordinated cybercrime crackdowns in recent times, resulting in the arrest of social media influencer and Swedru businessman, Abu Trica.

Swedru businessman Abu Trica is arrested at his home during a cybercrime crackdown, with footage of the raid circulating online.

According to reports, the Cyber Security Authority team had spent months collecting intelligence about an alleged romantic scam syndicate believed to have defrauded victims out of millions of dollars in the United States.

As a result of their findings, Selase Agbeti and his team launched a predawn raid on Abu Trica's home on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, where he was seemingly relaxing with two other men.

The images from the Cyber Security Authority operation showed police leveraging their tactical experience and entering the home while simultaneously securing all entry points to the residence.

Immediately, officers restrained Abu Trica and the two men in the house while other members of the cybercrime team proceeded through the home to secure the premises.

Cyber Security Authority agents were also observed conducting inspections and photographing specific items related to the ongoing investigation.

Divine Selase supervises Abu Trica home raid

SelaseAgbeti, a high-profile individual in Ghana for leading several highly effective coordinated operations against digital crime networks, was the operational leader in Abu Trica's home.

He personally supervised this operation, which included international involvement from various international law enforcement agencies via their collaboration with Ghanaian authorities.

The arrest of Abu Trica, also called Frederick Kumi, has sparked a conversation online due to the large number of people who follow his lifestyle on social media and the nature of his extravagant lifestyle.

Social media users were dumbfounded at his arrest, while increasing numbers of people are complimenting the cybercrime units for tightening down on the networks of digital criminals.

Oliver Barker protests against Abu Trica's extradition

Meanwhile, anti-corruption campaigner Oliver Barker-Vormawor has reacted to the arrest of Abu Trica, expressing his readiness to defend him.

Reacting to the development, the Ghanaian lawyer noted that he was willing to fight against the extradition of the divisive businessman to the US.

He felt it would not be a fair deal if Abu Trica is extradited while former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta remained overseas amid the SML trial.

Abu Trica, who recently bought a new Cybertruck, is arrested during a CSA raid on his home on December 10, 2025.

Abu Trica buys a new Tesla Cybertruck

