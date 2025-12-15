The eldest son of the late Castro made a rare public appearance at the funeral of his grandmother, Lydia Naa Deide Tagoe , on December 13, 2025

In a video, the late singer's eldest son, known as Under Chico, was seen conversing with Takoradi-based musician Nero X at the event

Castro's eldest son's rare appearance at Lydia Naa Deide Tagoe's funeral service has stirred reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Castro’s eldest son, Under Chico, courted attention as he made a rare public appearance at his grandmother Lydia Tagoe’s funeral in Takoradi on December 13, 2025.

The late Castro's son, Under Chico, attends his grandmother Lydia Naa Deide Tagoe's funeral service.

On Saturday, December 13, 2025, the funeral service for the late Castro's mother, Lydia Naa Deide Tagoe, was held in Takoradi.

Family and friends of the late singer's mother, including musician Nero X, attended the funeral service to bid farewell to the deceased.

When did Castro's mother pass away?

Castro's mother, Lydia Naa Deide Tagoe, passed away on October 23, 2025.

The exact cause of her death was not publicly stated, but reports indicated that she had been battling an illness.

The news of her unfortunate demise was announced by her son and brother of the late singer, McBaby Nana Kwame Martin, on his official Facebook page on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

The late singer Castro's brother shared a photo of himself with his mother, accompanied by an emotional caption, expressing his sorrow over the tragedy that had struck the family, writing:

"I am broken and short of words, but God knows best. I lost my best friend and my angel on earth this morning. Rest on, Mommy, forever in my heart... Wherever you are, may God keep you safe...

"Life hasn't been fair to me, but in all things I give thanks and praises to my most high God. Rest on, Mommy, Lydia Naa Deide Tagoe."

The social media post announcing the demise of Castro's mother is below:

Castro's son surfaces at grandmother's funeral

On Sunday, December 14, 2025, Nero X took to his official Facebook page to share a video of himself with Castro's son, Under Chico, at the late Lydia Tagoe's funeral service.

In the video, the Yawa Dey hit-maker was spotted having a serious discussion with the late singer's son, who looked all grown up, as he mourned his grandmother's death.

From their conversation, it appeared that Nero X was sharing a motivational message with Under Chico, who silently listened to him and nodded his head in approval.

The musician accompanied the video of their meeting with a short message to Ghanaians, urging them to watch out for his colleague's eldest son, whom he called a future star.

"Had A Quick Convo With My Godfather Castro’s Eldest Son “Under Chico” At His Grandma’s Funeral Yesterday… An Amazing Talent Indeed Y’all Should Watch Out For … #NeverSayNever."

The Facebook video of Castro's eldest son, Under Chico, at his grandmother's funeral service is below:

Castro's disappearance and official death

The late Castro was officially declared dead in 2021 in accordance with Ghana's constitution after being missing for seven years.

The multi-time Ghana Music Awards winner and his female acquaintance, Janet Bandu, were reported to have drowned in a jet ski accident in Ada Estuary on 6 July 2014.

The victims were on a vacation with retired footballer Asamoah Gyan, his brother Baffour Gyan, and other friends when the unfortunate incident happened.

For years, Castro's mother, Madam Lydia Tagoe, publicly expressed that she believed her son was still alive and maintained hope of his returning one day.

Castro's son's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Seth Acheampong commented:

"I must say, you really did well, bro. Castro will forever appreciate you being there for the family."

Freshbeegh wrote:

"They should help the boy manage his father's intellectual property."

Ozy Bwoy said:

"Big ups, and is that Castro's son? I kept saying you guys are not doing enough for Castro o. Ayoo."

Mzbel's son dismisses rumoured link to Castro

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel's son had dismissed rumours of Castro being his biological father.

The veteran singer's son denied the claims of some netizens who alleged about his mother's late colleague.

Mzbel's son's response to the rumoured link to Castro triggered mixed reactions from social media users.

