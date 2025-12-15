Blakk Rasta stirred fresh controversy after publicly blasting social media businessman Abu Trica following reports of his arrest in Ghana on December 11, 2025

In a viral TikTok video, Blakk Rasta accused the online ‘big boy’ of selfishness, claiming his parents were still struggling to survive in Swedru

The flashy socialite was arrested following a joint FBI and Ghanaian security operation over his alleged involvement of an $8m romance fraud syndicate

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Blakk Rasta, has stirred controversy on social media after slamming popular businessman and social media personality, Abu Trica.

The online 'big boy', whose real name is Frederick Kumi but is also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

A joint operation involving the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and several Ghanaian security agencies led to his arrest at his palatial estate in Swedru in the Eastern Region.

According to documents unsealed by the US Department of Justice, Abu Trica was part of a romance fraud syndicate that swindled elderly Americans out of more than $8m.

"According to the indictment, perpetrators of this romance scam used Artificial Intelligence software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims. They gained victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretenses," the Justice Department statement said.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Blakk Rasta slams Abu Trica

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on December 15, 2025, media personality Blakk Rasta addressed the news of his arrest.

He slammed Abu Trica for being selfish and using the proceeds of his crime for nothing beneficial.

Blakk Rasta alleged that despite owning multiple luxury cars and mansions from his allegedly ill-gotten wealth, Abu Trica had abandoned his parents.

He said his father was still a carpenter and his mother was selling Tilapia in Swedru and was still living in poverty.

