Onur, a hearing-impaired Uber driver, left an instructive note for clients boarding his vehicle

He penned that they could only communicate to him through text message as he revealed that he is deaf

His thoughtful message has melted the heart of a passenger who saw the note behind a front seat

Onur, an Uber driver with hearing impairment, has warmed the hearts of netizens with an instructive note behind a front seat in his vehicle for passengers.

As part of his customer service aimed at ensuring shared communication with his clients, he detailed some basic rules on paper behind a front seat in his vehicle.

In the note seen by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter feed of @Funster, the hearing-impaired Uber driver revealed that he was deaf, while informing passengers that they could text him if they wanted to tell him something.

Photo credit: @Funster

Source: Twitter

Message to passengers

''Hi, I'm Onur. Welcome to my Uber. I'm deaf, so if you need to tell me something, please text or when we've stopped you can write in the notepad to show me,'' he said.

He also made available an AUX cable to play music for relaxation and entertainment.

''You can use the AUX cable to play your music - if you have anything with strong bass, I will enjoy it too.

''Thanks for bearing with me and have a great day,'' he added.

Melting the heart of a passenger

Onur's thoughtful instructions to passengers melted the heart of @Funster, a Twitter user who boarded his vehicle and saw it behind a front seat.

Funster took to his Twitter feed to share a screenshot of the message, revealing how he felt about the note.

''I have just entered the most wholesome Uber of my entire life. Big ups, Onur, absolute hero,'' he said.

His post has gone viral, generating over 54,000 reactions and tons of comments as of the time of this publication.

Social media comments

Ryan Doneathy indicated:

''Wish I’d got his number on WhatsApp mate. Faizel, the best taxi driver in all of Yorkshire. Class journey back to York, that!''

Aneesa Ahmed said:

''This is so wholesome, I hope you played something with strong bass!''

Joe McNamara shared his personal experience.

''I’ve been in a similar one we a note on the back saying to tap him on the shoulder if you needed to stop or let him know something. The brilliant driver as well never felt safer in a car.''

