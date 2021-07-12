Tourists from America who were in Ghana for an 8-day exploration of major tourist sites had several unpleasant experiences

Led by their tour agent, Vincent Kofi Osei, who is a Kumawood/Ghallywood actor, the six ladies got stuck on the Nzulenzu lake as fuel got finished midway

In addition, the Americans were also disappointed by the facilities and conditions at three other sites they visited

A group made up of six tourists from America who came to Ghana to explore the beautiful sites in the country ended up having a series of bad experiences in the process.

Revealing the details to YEN.com.gh, the tour agent, Vincent Kofi Osei, who is also a known face in several Kumawood and Ghallywood movies as an actor, indicated that the ladies toured four regions in Ghana between July 3 and 10, 2021.

One of the most troubling experiences was on the Nzulenzu lake in the Western Region where the tourists got stuck in a boat midway through their transit because the fuel had got finished.

Vincent told YEN.com.gh that the foreigners had to endure the panic for as long as it took for another boat to be sent to carry them.

Experiences in Eastern and Ashanti Regions

In another instance at the Paragliding site at Kwahu in the Eastern Region, it is indicated that a booking was placed about three months ahead of schedule but when the time came, the pilot was still in Accra, making the adventure unsuccessful.

Separately, at Lake Bosomtwe, Vincent recounted that the facilities were inadequate to the extent that there were not enough life jackets for the small number of tourists.

Another terrible experience

"One of the most terrible experiences we had was at a hotel where we lodged. In each of the six rooms, my clients had major issues. We had to relocate to a different hotel," Vincent stated.

Looking at all the bad experiences the Americans had to go through, Vincent concluded that a lot needs to be done by the government to improve the tourist sites in Ghana.

Having been in the industry for a while, the tour agent stated that it appears the government's efforts are directed towards projecting Ghana as a habitable and hospitable place when a lot of groundwork needs to be done.

What government is doing

However, it appears a number of efforts are being made.

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) recently outdoored two double-decker buses as part of a campaign to promote tourism with a focus on domestic and regional markets.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, GTA is urging Ghanaians to take photographs with the buses, which are known locally as Aunty Deede under the hashtags #ExperienceGhana and #ShareGhana campaign.

The campaign is spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority, and the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF).

In addition, just last year, the World Bank released a $9 million facility for Ghana’s tourism and hospitality industry.

