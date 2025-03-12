A determined young Ghanaian man has warmed many hearts after graduating from the University

The man who previously sold yoghurt in the hot sun has inspired many after successfully bagging a university degree

His journey hasn't been all rosy as he spent four years after Senior High School selling yoghurt to make ends meet

A young Ghanaian man, Agbavor Adom-Ba Lucky has successfully bagged a degree from a prestigious Ghanaian University.

The young man's story has touched many hearts, as it is a living testament to a 'from grass to grace' journey.

Adom-Ba started life after Senior High School as a yoghurt seller, selling in the hot sun to make ends meet.

However, life took a beautiful turn as he got a scholarship and gained admission to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Pentecost University.

After years of studying hard, the young man has completed his course.

Adom-Ba's journey has not been all rosy. His woes started before his birth as his father who did not want him asked his mother to get rid of the pregnancy.

However, his mother disobeyed his dad and gave birth to him an adorable baby boy. He grew up into a fine young boy who successfully completed his Junior High School education.

Sadly, he couldn't continue with his studies to Senior High School due to financial constraints. He spent years taking on jobs that could fetch him some money and supported his mother in her business at a point.

Thankfully, he started his Senior High School education but that was not the end of his troubles. He completed Senior High School but spent an extra four years selling yoghurt to raise money for his tertiary education. In December 2024, Adom-Ba Lucky graduated from Pentecost University.

