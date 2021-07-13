Arnold Mensah Elavanyo has touched base with YEN.com.gh on the Moesha video

According to him, what is happening to the model and actress is not a new thing

He called on the general public and brothers and sisters in the faith to support her in any way the can

Entertainment journalist, radio host and content creator, Arnold Mensah Elavanyo has waded into the discussion following the recent video of actress Moesha Boduong.

While speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh on the matter, the Vibes In 5 creator indicated that whatever was happening to Mosha was not a new thing because others had also gone through that same phase.

He however lauded the fact that the actress had decided to give her life to Christ despite not knowing what was informing her decision.

The caveat he added to the who issue was that the actress might start feeling the weight of her decision but it was not to cause her to give up.

"Moesha Buodong's sudden change from "crime to Christ" isn't new. This is not the first time someone who considers him/herself a sinner is turning to Christ. Classic examples within our space are actors Timothy Bentum, Rapper Lord Kenya, actor Majid Michel just to mention a few.

It is good Moesha has found a new life in Christ. She now has a new love and a new family to belong to. What she should know is that the fact that she has finally accepted Christ doesn't mean all her troubles and tribulations would vanish all of a sudden. It will take work, growth and a deeper understanding of her new space before she can fully become relieved", Arnold said.

So it is not surprising to hear her attempt taking her life. It is also not surprising to see her look "akward". It is not again, not shocking to see her cry a lot of the time. She is still in the process of winning herself off of the old Moesha", he added.

Arnold Mensah called on the public and anyone close to the actress to lend a helping hand and show support in the best way they can since these moments would be quite trying for her.

"The public would have to take it easy on her. I would also suggest she stays off the public space to have a personal time on her own for this transformation. This is not the time to be seen in videos going about her activities. No. She has to stay off the cameras if she really wants to make some headway with her new life. Comments from people could distract her.

I would also call on our big brothers and sisters who have already embarked on this transformation journey to hold her hand and properly help her through the journey. She needs guidance. She needs love and attention from the people who have had similar experiences as hers. They should come to her aid. Moesha shouldn't be left all alone else she could backslide.

I wish her all the best. She is the only one who knows what her story has been and what God has done for her. Much as it is a personal journey she is embarking on, she needs help and guidance from experienced hands. She should also find a good church to join", the Vibes In 5 creator concluded.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Moesha Babiinoti Boduong had opened up on her repentance journey and has said it is not as easy as she thought it would be.

While speaking atop a building in a viral video, the actress was heard saying that the 'born again' journey was not all that rosy.

She said she was going through a lot now due to the sins of her past and the fact that the devil wanted to capitalize on her flaws.

