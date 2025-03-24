Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale caused a stir by covering his face with lots of powder

In the video, he highlighted that the reason was because he was the principality of darkness that people prayed against

The video got many people laughing hard, while others admired his sense of humour in the comment section

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has caused a stir on social media for covering his face with powder in a viral video.

Shatta Wale covers his face with powder

During a Facebook Live session on his page, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, on March 23, 2025, Shatta Wale was captured interacting with his fervent fans.

Speaking in an aggravated tone, the celebrated dancehall musician noted that he was the principality and the power of darkness that many people prayed against.

"You know, if they say darkness of power, ebe me this. Darkness of power," he said while covering his face with more powder.

In the video, he noted that when people are cautioned against principalities and pray against them, he was the one that he was referred to.

The Mi A Evil crooner flaunted his white powdered face and emphasised that he was the darkness of power.

"Ebe so I go dey come for your dream inside," he said.

In the same video, Shatta Wale challenged his followers on Facebook Live to show him what they had been praying about, adding that no one could fight him since he was the darkness of power.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comic video

The video of Shatta Wale plastering his face with powder got many people laughing hard in the comment section.

Some people lightheartedly said that the powder he used in his Facebook Live video belonged to his newly born baby which she shared with his baby mama, Maali.

Below are the hilarious reactions of social media users to the video of Shatta Wale covering his face with powder and saying that he was the principality of darkness people prayed against:

rhodyna.xx said:

"The Baby’s PZ Cusson’s Baby Powder 😮Na why is Maali ahhh😂😂she should come and collect the powder from him😭😂😂😂😍."

maa_me_official said:

"The way he immediately switch mood weak me🤣🤣🤣🤣."

sean_wadey said:

"Right now the powders price go high too much 😄."

_zayn_west said:

"Shatta could switch careers from music to stand up comedy, 🎭 and none of the Ghanaian comedians would have anything on him 😂😂."

dollarflipper27 said:

"SM be whole vibes 🤣🤣🤣🔥."

abasstopboy said:

"There’s no way you can hate this soul 😂😂😂."

Shatta Wale with a powdered face

UK-based Ghanaian criticises Shatta Wale

Daniel Kofi Ewusie, a UK-based Ghanaian, shared insights into why dancehall musician Shatta Wale was allegedly left off the guest list for Ghananian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye's lavish 40th birthday celebration.

According to Ewusie, the Ghanaian dancehall artist was excluded due to his history of disrespecting influential figures who attended the event.

His comments sparked debate on social media, with Ghanaians sharing mixed reactions in the comments section.

