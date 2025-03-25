Benjamin Asare made an unforgettable Black Stars debut, keeping a clean sheet in Ghana's dominant 5-0 win over Chad

The crowd at Accra Sports Stadium gave Asare a heartfelt standing ovation, recognizing his outstanding debut

Asare also received praise from the technical bench and his teammates, who celebrated his performance with hugs

In an electrifying display of confidence and skill, Benjamin Asare made his mark in the Black Stars' 5-0 victory over Chad during a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21, and followed it up with another shutout against Madagascar on March 24.

The matches saw the local goalkeeper of Hearts of Oak, selected by Ghana's coach Otto Addo to start over more experienced figures Joseph Wollacott and Lawrence Ati-Zigi, rise to the occasion and deliver an outstanding performance.

Benjamin Asare kept two clean sheets for Ghana Black Stars against Chad and Madagascar in World Cup qualifiers in March 2025.

His clean sheet on debut earned him widespread recognition, including a heartwarming standing ovation from the Accra Sports Stadium crowd and admiration from his teammates and coaches.

Benjamin Asare’s Black Stars debut

Benjamin Asare's selection as the starting goalkeeper for the Black Stars' crucial World Cup qualifier against Chad was an exciting yet challenging opportunity. Despite the presence of already-estabished senior international keepers such as Joseph Wollacott and Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Ghana's coach Otto Addo chose the Hearts of Oak stopper for the match, putting his faith in a local talent, and the Accra boy did not disappoint.

The Accra Sports Stadium, packed with thousands of passionate Ghanaian fans and a few supporters of Chad, was the backdrop for Asare's debut. As the game unfolded, his composure between the posts was evident. The match was crucial for Ghana’s World Cup qualification hopes, and Asare proved his worth, keeping a clean sheet and contributing significantly to his team's dominant 5-0 victory over Chad, albeit the Ghana Premier League star was hardly tested.

For a player making his international debut, the pressure could have been overwhelming in front of over 40 000 fans. But Asare defied expectations. He was a reliable last line of defense, managing to thwart the few attacking threats Chad posed. His quick reflexes, commanding presence, and strong decision-making were crucial in maintaining Ghana’s lead.

Asare hailed after Ghana vs Chad

After the final whistle, it was clear that Asare's performance had made a lasting impression on both the technical staff and his teammates, with Otto Addo explaining why he favoured the local material over the his foreign-based stars. Ghana's technical bench saluted Asare’s exceptional performance, recognizing his admirable composure on the big stage.

The coaching staff, who had trusted the local goalkeeper ahead of more seasoned options, were undoubtedly pleased with their decision. Their support extended beyond tactical appreciation to a genuine acknowledgment of Asare's contribution to the team.

Standing ovation for Benjamin Asare

Perhaps the most moving moment came after the game, when a section of the crowd at the Accra Sports Stadium rose to their feet in a standing ovation for the forme Great Olympics goalkeeper. The gesture was a testament to the admiration of the fans for Asare’s composed and positive Ghana debut.

It is not every day that a player is met with such overwhelming support, especially during their first appearance for the national team. The roar of applause echoed throughout the stadium, with many supporters chanting Asare's name, celebrating not only his clean sheet.

Watch the standing ovation for Benjamin Asare after his clean sheet against Chad in the video below.

This moment of recognition from the fans was not just about Asare’s individual performance; it was symbolic of the pride and joy the Ghanaian people felt in seeing a home-based player make such a significant impact on the international stage. It underscored the growing trust in local talent and their potential to thrive in high-pressure environments.

Benjamin Asare signed for Accra Hearts of Oak in July 2024 after leaving relegated Accra Great Olympics.

Otto Addo clear statement to Ati-Zigi and Wollacott

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Otto Addo's indirect message to Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott after the Black Stars head coach made Benjamin Asare Ghana's No.1 goalkeeper for the World Cup qualifying games against Chad and Madagascar.

