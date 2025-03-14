A video of a Ghanaian graduate opening up about her business after NSS has gone viral

The Ashesi graduate who now sells plantain chips said she is delighted she took that bold step

Many people who watched the video commended the young lady for using her story to inspire others

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Beryl Bempong, a graduate of Ashesi University, has now become an inspiration to many people after she opened up about her work as a plantain chips seller.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the Business Administration graduate who was speaking in an interview said she began selling plantain chips way back during her time in senior high school.

Ashesi graduate inspires youth as she becomes a plantain chips seller after school. Photo credit: @Campus With Sharkboy/YouTube

Source: TikTok

She said she continued during her days as a university student but saw it as a side job.

After completing national service, the young lady said she decided not to do a nine-to-five job, hence going into the plantain chips business on a full-time basis.

Quizzed if her parents were supportive of the idea of their daughter becoming a plantain chips seller, Beryl said they had their doubts initially, however, their perception changed after she proved to them that the business is very lucrative.

A graduate of Ashesi University ventures into selling plantain chips after school. Photo credit: @Getty Images/YouTube

Source: Twitter

The video concluded with Beryl expressing optimism about the future of her plantain chips business.

"I see this business going far because I have been in it for just about four months and so far so good. This is the business that has made me financially stable."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the plantain chips seller.

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have praised Beryl for using her story to inspire others.

@anthonyclementson9658 wrote:

"The beauty about plantain chips is that everybody eats it so she don't need to look for a market all she needs is a commercial kitchen a warehouse and a good distributor."

@thebioreligiotomist1939 stated:

"Not just a chips seller, she's running a solid business.That's what education is about; using available resource you have and building business with it. Greetings from the U.S.A.!"

@seth21joe wrote:

"She studied business administration, she is in the right field, at the end of day, numbers matters."

@stephenjabrah4390 reacted:

"So why can’t people understand that she apply her business knowledge and actually incorporating it in the real world….I am really inspired by this lady…God be with you."

@s.d.a.1469 added:

"My Younger brother also went to Ashesi and I can boldly attest to the fact that,the school has really built this children to face the world in diverse ways.So kudos to you girl..Sharkboy more of this video will be a blessing."

University graduate sells khebab

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young graduate became a source of motivation to many after he decided to sell kebabs.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X showed when the young man revealed to a customer aboard a taxi that he is a University of Ghana graduate.

The taxi driver questioned why he would go to the University of Ghana if he wanted to sell kebabs by the roadside.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh