Funny Face is trending on social media after he was spotted enjoying a fun time with a budding Ghanaian actress

The comedian could not contain his joy and opened up on a possible wedding

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the video

Renowned Ghanaian actor and comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of him went viral.

This comes after he was spotted enjoying a fun time with a pretty budding Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Charly.

Funny Face bonds with pretty Ghanaian actress Charly in trending video. Photo credit: @charly_dgh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Funny Face rejoices as he served food by pretty actress, talks about wedding plans in video. Photo credit: @Funny Face/Facebook

Source: UGC

A video which is making waves online and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the adorable moment where was Funny Face was spotted engaging in a conversation with a young kid when suddenly Charly came with food to serve him.

The lovely gesture by the lady seems to have taken Funny Face by surprise, as he beamed with smiles immediately after being severed.

The Cow and Chicken actor, amid smiles said, “this wedding is coming on", as Charly, without hesitation responded, "very soon".

After tasting the meal, Charly came back to ask Funny Face if he liked it to which the latter responded.

"When she is beautiful, the food is nice, but when it is nice you taste it twice".

Funny Face and Charly have developed a strong bond, as the duo have been spotted together in other videos recently.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5,000 likes and 150 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Funny Face and Charly's vibe

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed delight to see Funny Face in high spirits. Others also wondered whether the duo were in a romantic relationship or was simply putting on an act for the camera.

YEN.com.gh sampled some reactions.

Affordable watches reacted:

"God bless you, Charly. What you doing for Funny face, money can’t do."

@kofiRomeo commented:

"New terms in town like i said, when she is beautiful the food is nice, and when it's nice we take it twice. Brofo nso dea forgetti Yaw oo. bars"

Garzimoo stated:

"I’m happy Funny is happy, i thank God, kwaku manu and you charly. God bless y’all."

ghmediahub indicated:

"Like I said, when she is beautiful, the food is nice. And when it's nice, we taste it twice."

gifted1gift added:

"I'm so happy for you, funny. We give all the glory to God. And God bless Kwaku Manu."

RASTYLE added:

"Charly, please God bless you for whatever you've been doing to support the brotherhood. May the universe let other nations hear if you IJN."

Funny Face links up with Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had reconnected with his colleague Lil Win on a movie set in Kumasi.

Funny Face and Lil Win were seen having a friendly chat on the movie set.

The pair could not control their laughter as their colleague Kwaku Manu playfully blasted Lil Win.

Source: YEN.com.gh