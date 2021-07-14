Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong has been trending in the news following claims that she has repented and given her life to Christ.

Moesha Boduong has made the headlines with news of her repenting, giving her life to Christ and 'preaching' to people to change their ways.

The issue has generated interest in the public and everyone is expressing their own opinions about the issue.

According to Moesha, she felt a spirit entered her and she was convinced that it was God’s holy spirit wanting to work with her.

Following this, Moesha said she has given out her mansion, cars, and other material things she acquired by sleeping with men.

YEN.com.gh cannot say what exactly the issue is with Moesha.

Looking back on the lifestyle she lived before her current situation, YEN.com.gh brings you 10 photos of how plush her life was before turning to Christ.

1. With her saucy looks and anklets resting beautifully on her ankles, Moesha flaunted her white Range Rover in style:

Flaunting her Range Rover in style

2. Moesha is known for her sweet fashion sense, and would dress to kill any day:

Always dressed to kill. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong/Instagram

3. Moesha looked dazzling in red:

Dazzling in short red dress. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong/Instagram

4. A collage of Moesha giving more fashion goals:

A true fashionista. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong/Instagram

5. When she was a party girl and had a good time with Wizkid:

When she partied hard with Nigerian singer Wizkid. Photo credit @moeshaboduong/Instagram

6. When Moesha went for a new operation to enhance her physical appearance:

When she caused traffic on social media with her "newly-improved" curves. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong/Instagram

7. Serving fans with saucy bedroom photo:

Wild in her bedroom. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong/Instagram

8. The rich aunty Moesha:

When she posed by her Range Rover like a gangster. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong/Instagram

9. The interior of Moesha's mansion where her birthday party was held:

10. Another video showing her mansion:

Allegedly sleeping with devilish business tycoon

Meanwhile, Moesha is alleged to have slept with a business tycoon, who is not human.

According to Adu Safowaah, a friend of Moesha, she did not know the background of this man, and it was after they slept together that her life took a worse turn.

YEN.com.gh has published a detailed report of Safowaah's claims about Moesha and the alleged devilish man.

No sex again till marriage

The actress has also declared that she will never sleep with any man till the day she marries.

Moesha says she is believing God to bring her husband to her at the right time and that is when she will resume sexual activities with a man.

Apologising to ladies she introduced to men

Moesha has also apologised to the ladies she introduced to men for money.

She said she has regretted her past life of smoking, drinking, and partying all the time without valuing God in her life.

The actress has asked for forgiveness from any woman she has impacted negatively.

