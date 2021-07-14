Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, has been trending in the news recently following her claims of repentance and turning to God.

Moesha Boduong is currently at a stage in her life where Ghanaians think she needs help.

The actress has been trending ever since she claimed to have given her life to Christ amid matters arising.

Some of her colleagues have expressed concerns about Moesha’s condition and have left their opinions on the matter.

A collage of Afia Schwar, Moesha, and Mzbel. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar @moeshaboduong @mbeldaily/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you eight of the celebs who have expressed concern about Moesha’s condition.

1. Mzbel: The singer believes Moesha needs genuine spiritual people around her because she is going through awakening:

mzbeldaily: “This is not what peace of mind looks like... she's going through awakening and she needs genuine spiritual people to guide her. I've been there before.”

2. Diamond Appiah simply professed love for Moesha:

diamondappiah_bosslady: “We love you Moe.”

3. Lord Paper: The musician also loves Moesha:

lordpaper_: “I love her.”

4. Ameyaw Debrah: The popular media person has said what Moesha needs now from Ghanaians is support. Ameyaw thinks it would be too harsh for the public to judge Moesha.

5. Akuapem Poloo: The controversial actress has urged Ghanaians to lend massive support to Moesha before the worse happens.

6. Afia Schwar: Moesha’s friend has condemned those judging her and also accused Ghanaians for being behind Moesha’s predicament. Afia also dismissed reports that Moesha slept with a devilish businessman, and explained what actually happened.

7. Tracey Boakye: The Kumawood actress has promised Moesha her love in her ongoing situation. She urged Moesha by writing that “we serve a living God.”

Vica Michaels releases update on Moesha

Meanwhile, Vica Michaels, the friend who took Moesha to church, has released an update on her current situation.

She dispelled rumours and reports that the church lured Moesha into selling her mansion and cars in order to have the money donated to it.

According to her, Moesha herself called people to her home and gave out things to the poor for reasons she is not able to disclose.

Allegedly sleeping with devilish business tycoon

Meanwhile, Moesha is alleged to have slept with a business tycoon, who is not human.

According to Adu Safowaah, Moesha did not know the background of this man, and it was after they slept together that her life took a worse turn.

YEN.com.gh has published a detailed report of Safowaah's claims about Moesha and the devilish man.

Source: Yen.com.gh